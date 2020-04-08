Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294 or email your suggestion to brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com. Be sure to include your name.
—
The Game: Del Rio Rams vs. Laredo United
The Place: The Bank & Trust Rams Field
The Date: April 17, 2014
Del Rio is a baseball town. It has been for as long as people can remember. Kids play street baseball and sandlot baseball before they even put on their first uniform. Pitching and batting in the backyard is where all-district careers begin, and the kids who play the game in Del Rio often dream of one day becoming Rams and leading the team into the playoffs where stars become legends.
District 29-6A, the home of the Rams and Queens, is also one of the toughest baseball districts in the state. Teams like Laredo Alexander, Laredo United, Eagle Pass and Del Rio are no strangers to the postseason and making a deep run in the playoffs.
In 2014, Del Rio’s senior-heavy squad had its sights set on making a second straight trip to the playoffs, but along the way they not only made history by clinching a second consecutive postseason appearance for the first time in a quarter of a century, they also did something no other Del Rio team had done since returning to the district in the 2008-09 school year.
This subject of “My Favorite Game” was submitted by Luis Alan Gallegos.
—
“The Rams didn’t have to beat United. They’d already clinched a playoff spot, so it wasn’t do or die for them. However, by beating the Longhorns, those seniors created a memory folks will talk about for years to come.”
Before we get too far, Gallegos had suggested a column written by myself titled, “A senior moment,” that recapped the Rams’ win over Laredo United. It was the first time that had occurred since Del Rio returned to the district in 2008-09.
However, the story of the game itself is far more interesting. Penned by former Del Rio News-Herald Sports Editor Christopher Hadorn, the tale of Del Rio’s win over Laredo United was the story of how great defense and timely pitching helped topple a South Texas baseball juggernaut
—
“Even with a postseason trip already secured in the bag, the team’s eight seniors weren’t content with that. Thursday night was their chance to take down long-time nemesis Laredo United in the seniors’ final regular season home game at The Bank & Trust Ram Field.
“In a game where hits were hard to come by, Del Rio out-executed the Longhorns en route to a 5-2 victory.”
Four hits. That’s all the Rams could muster against Laredo United on the evening of April 17, 2014. This was a Del Rio team that was barely over .500 at the time, but on this night, they played like a team that wouldn’t allow themselves to be beat.
Mikee Reyes was a stud on the mound that night. He earned the win by allowing just two unearned runs on four hits and three walks before the hard-throwing lefty Caleb Mireles officially shut the door on the Longhorns in the seventh inning.
But pitchers don’t get the headlines without help from the defense around them. Enter the Rams’ infielders.
“Reyes made his mark by pitching under pressure and escaping jams. In the top of the third inning, Reyes faced a bases loaded situation with no out. However, Reyes induced Longhorns No. 3 hitter Jorge Gonzalez to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to lessen the threat. The next batter Isaac Gonzalez hit a comebacker to Reyes and United could only manage one run. Del Rio led 4-2 at that point.
“During the fifth inning, Reyes was dealing with a situation with runners on second and third base following a sacrifice bunt. But Reyes got out of the jam with no runs allowed after generating two ground balls.
“Reyes’ most thrilling escape happened in the top of the sixth inning. The Longhorns threatened with runners on first and third base with one out. United pinch hitter Isidro Hernandez drilled a hard comebacker to Reyes. Reyes successfully fielded it and turned around to throw the ball to Rams shortstop Luis “Chi-Chi” Gallegos. Gallegos applied the finishing touches to complete a crushing 1-6-3 double play.”
That 2014 team wasn’t flashy, but it was effective. Del Rio scored its runs thanks to an infield single, a walk, an out that advanced both runners into scoring position and then a two-run single by Luis Rodriguez.
Del Rio made United earn every out, and that kind of tenacity tends to wear down even the best of teams.
“The defining plate appearance of the first inning was an 11-pitch at-bat by second baseman Esai Patiño. Patiño battled Rodriguez before finally launching a hard ball to the warning track. United left fielder Eddie Gonzalez made a dazzling, leaping catch on the run, robbing Patiño of an extra-base hit.”
Del Rio’s next two runs came off a successful squeeze play and a single by Cristian Bermea.
Patiño got his moment when he singled and later scored on a wild pitch, upping Del Rio’s lead to 5-2, which wound up as the final.
“I think this game really taught us something, that’s that confidence is really key and comes into play into those tight situations,” Mireles said. “If you’re confident, it’s better chance it’s going to go your way.”
—
That 2014 Rams team featured eight seniors include Eduardo “Meño” Paez, Gallegos, Reyes, Bermea, Rodriguez, Mireles, Josh Padilla and Cameron French. They were part of head coach Nick Mendez’s second season as the Rams head coach and helped set the table for teams to come.
The team’s season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs as they were swept in a best-of-three series against La Joya Palmview.
