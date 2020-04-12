Longtime residents of Del Rio will remember the name Bob Matzig and what he and his family contributed to this community.
Matzig, who was known as “Uncle Bob” to many in town, passed away earlier this month at the age of 91.
Matzig arrived in Del Rio in 1953, joining the coaching staff at Del Rio High School. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin College, Matzig would coach alongside many Del Rio High greats such as Glenn Scallorn, who also joined Del Rio’s staff in 1953, Larry Powell, Walter Levermann and Lupe DeHoyos. He was the line coach for the Wildcats football team and the head baseball coach as well as one of the school’s basketball coaches.
Under Scallorn, the Wildcats won district in 1954 and earned a bi-district playoff win over Floresville before losing to Freer in the second round. Through Matzig’s tenure on the coaching staff, the Wildcats won the district title five teams. He became the team’s head coach and Del Rio High’s athletic director in 1966 and held the title until consolidation in 1971.
Once his coaching career was done, Matzig would serve as an assistant principal at the new Del Rio High School. He eventually retired from education in 1986.
Matzig coached several Del Rio sports standouts including future Houston Oiler Pat Holmes, who played with the Wildcats in 1958; Richard Smith, a former Kodak All-American who was inducted into the Tarleton State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980; Gene Salmon, who would be selected in three different drafts by three different teams – the New York Mets, Montreal Expos and Baltimore Orioles – after playing collegiately at the University of Texas;
Al Best, Jerry Hilton, Bobby Paul, John Kallinger, Buddy Elledge, Duane Deaton, Walter Wilson and Segundo Guajardo, to name a few.
Away from coaching, Matzig was an accomplished sportsman. He was an outstanding bowler, winning several individual and team honors including the all-events handicap championship at the 18th Annual Del Rio Men’s Bowling Association City Tournament in 1971. He was also a member of the Amistad Bass Club.
Matzig’s “second life” away from school was just as productive. He worked for Tipton Carson, was a member of the Del Rio Rotary Club, went on to serve on the board of directors for the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and was for many years one of the cooks for the annual Wild Game Dinner as well as other chamber events such as pancake breakfasts. His cooking skills also helped his team earn second place at the First Annual April Fools Fling International Goat Cookoff sponsored by the Del Rio Lions Host Club in 1988.
Matzig’s wife, Beverly, was also well known in the community. She owned and operated the Beverly School of Dance for more than three decades and was a member of various social groups during the couple’s time in Del Rio. She passed away in 2013, having been married to Bob for 59 years.
The couple moved from Del Rio in 2006 to near the Dallas area to be closer to their son, Lee. Lee Matzig played multiple sports for Del Rio High School including football, track and field and tennis.
