Despite matching their highest goal output of the district schedule this season, the Rams soccer team still couldn’t pull out the win.
For the second time this season, the Rams got into a duel with the Laredo United Longhorns. The first time these two teams tangled, the combined to score nine goals and the Longhorns walked away with a 5-4 win.
Tuesday night, the teams met again and this time combined for 10 goals. However, the Rams again accounted for just four goals in a 6-4 loss. The loss dropped the Rams to 1-5-1 on the season and extended Del Rio’s winless streak to three matches.
Mark Limon scored a pair of goals, including one via penalty kick, and Angel Aldrete also scored a pair of goals for the Rams.
Del Rio will look to snap its winless streak Saturday afternoon when they travel to Laredo to face the LBJ Wolves at 1:30 p.m.
The Rams’ next home match will be Tuesday, March 10, when Del Rio hosts the Laredo Nixon Mustangs at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The match will also be First Responder’s Night.
(0) comments
