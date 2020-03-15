Members of Del Rio High’s tennis teams were able to earn some hardware at their most recent meets in San Antonio.
All three of the team’s newest medals came at the Varsity Brennan Spring Spectacular. Del Rio earned medals as mixed doubles consolation champions and as the runner-up in boys singles.
The team of Hector Montemayor and Dana Mijangos won consolation in mixed doubles, going 3-1 in their four matches. After losing their opening match to Medina Valley in straight sets, the Del Rio duo won their next three matches, dropping only one set along the way. They sealed the consolation title by defeating John jay in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Ricardo Mejia won a medal as the runner-up in boy singles. Mejia won his first three matches, beating opponents from Taft, Southwest Legacy and Brennan. In the finals, he lost to his opponent from Judson in straight sets, 3-6, 2-6.
Also in boys singles, William Proffit took fifth place. He won his first match, lost his second match, then closed out his tournament run with back-to-back wins against Taft and Brennan.
In girls singles, Mariana Garcia took fourth and Destiny Jenkins was fifth.
Garcia won her first two matches against Judson and Clark before losing her final two matches against Antonian and La Vernia.
Jenkins won her first match against Clark, then lost to Brennan, before rallying to beat El Paso Montwood. She finished with a loss to her opponent from Judson.
In boys doubles, Adrian Rivera and Alex Beattie went 1-3 in their four matches. Their sole win came against the team from John Jay, 6-3, 6-4.
In girls doubles, the team Reagan Treviño and Kennedy Treviño finished seventh, going 2-for-4 in four matches. They won their first match against Steele in straight sets, lost their next two matches and then closed with a win against Taft in straight sets.
Also in girls doubles, Lexi Esquivel and Andrea Cervera took eighth. They won their first match against El Paso America in three sets, but then lost their next three matches.
Next up for Del Rio was the Dominion Spring Classic. Del Rio’s players did not earn any medals in singles or doubles play.
Garcia lost in the semifinals in girls singles. She went 3-1 in her four matches, defeating opponents from Brennan, Madison and United before losing in straight sets in the semis to an opponent from Smithson Valley.
Also in girls singles, Jenkins split her two matches, winning against Southwest and losing to Warren.
In girls doubles, the Treviño sisters won one match against El Paso Eastlake, but lost to Boerne. Also in girls doubles, Esquivel and Cervera lost both their matches.
In mixed doubles, Mijangos and Montemayor won their first match in three sets, beating Boerne Champion, but lost their second match to Madison in straight sets.
Del Rio’s boys doubles teams did not take a set during their matches. The team of Aiden Darden and Adrian Rivera lost to Boerne and Harlingen while the team of Cody Montemayor and Ricardo Mejia lost to Boerne Champion and Brennan.
In boys singles, Proffit won his first two matches, defeating opponents from Madison and Brennan in straight sets, before losing to his opponent from Warren in straight sets.
