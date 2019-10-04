Del Rio got its first look this year at the course for the state cross-country meet, but the trip to Round Rock didn’t go as well as the Rams and Queens runners could have hoped for.
Del Rio’s girls finished 39th overall while the boys finished 28th at this weekend’s McNeil Invitational Cross-Country Meet held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
This meet pitted Del Rio against some of the best teams in the region, many of which will compete on that same course in November at state.
Del Rio’s teams competed in the Gold Division, reserved for the best of the best.
In the boys race, Lewisville Flower Mound took first. Their top five runners finished among the top 30 overall overall, leading to a runaway victory for their squad.
Katy Seven Lakes was second followed by Lewisville Marcus, Coppell and Wylie.
Del Rio was led by senior Raymon Gonzalez, who was 76th in 16:31.90. Senior Itzcoatl Vazquez was 137th in 16:54.30. Junior Robert Moore was 162nd in 17:03.30. Junior Jakob Ortiz was 224th in 17:24. Freshman Mikael Perez was 313th in 17:48. Freshman Jose Ramirez was 413th in 18:14. Freshman Damian Espinoza was 432nd in 18:18.
Lewisville Flower Mound also took first in the Girls Gold Division. Their top five runners finished among the top 60 overall, easily placing them ahead of runners up Boerne Champion.
Grapevine, Humble Kingwood and Austin Vandegrift rounded out the top five, respectively. Vandegrift is in Del Rio’s region, so the Queens should see them again at the regional meet.
Del Rio’s girls team is a young team. Of the six runners that competed in the Gold Division race, only two weren’t freshmen. The only non-freshmen were Ozlynn Urias, who is a junior, and Sydney Ballard, who is a sophomore.
Urias was the top Del Rio finisher as she was 62nd in 19:32.40. Kimberly Gloria was 165th in 20:36.20. Mackenzie Pulliam was 228th in 21:08.50. Ballard was 297th in 21:49.20. Skylar Urias was 300th in 21:51.50. Ella Dyer finished 319th in 22:07.
In the Class 6A races, Del Rio’s boys team finished 40th overall. Nine runners from Del Rio competed in the race, which pitted them against the varsity teams from different schools.
Marco Trujillo was Del Rio’s top runner, taking 40th in 17:25.10. David Martinez was 222nd in 19:05.50. Miguel Gonzalez was 223rd in 19:07.30. Steven Veloz was 250th in 19:22.40. Joseph Fuentes was 272nd in 19:43.80. Nathan Lowe was 280th in 19:49.70. Mario Jimenez was 297th in 20:11.20. Bobby Robles finished in a time of 20:11.40, and Matthew Rodriguez finished in 20:38.90.
In Class 6A races, Del Rio did not field enough runners for a full girls team, but they did have runners compete in the race.
Alyssa Torres was 214th in 22:48. Yanez Saucedo was 276th in 23:17.20. Lissette Gonzalez was 326th in 23:49.80. Ariela Smith was 352nd in 24:04.90.
Del Rio rounds out its regular season schedule this weekend when they travel to Seguin to compete in the Matador Invitational. The program has an off week the weekend of Oct. 12, but they will return to action Oct. 18-19 as they travel to Eagle Pass for the District 29-6A meet.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The Del Rio Middle School cross-country program wrapped up its season by competing at the Southwest Texas Junior College and Uvalde Cross-Country Invitational.
The eighth grade boys and girls teams took first and their seventh grade boys team took first as well. According to the program’s coaches, the runners on the seventh grade girls team placed individually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.