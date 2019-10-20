LAREDO — Down 14-10 to Laredo Nixon at halftime, the message from the Del Rio Rams football coaches was simple – Del Rio was a better team than what took the field in the first half.
In the second half, the Rams took control.
Del Rio outscored Nixon 21-7 in the second half and rolled to its second consecutive district win, 31-21, at Laredo’s Shirley Field Thursday night.
The Rams (2-5, 2-1) are now in a true fight for the final playoff spot with three games remaining. Laredo United stayed unbeaten in district with a 49-7 win over Laredo LBJ, which fell to 0-4 in district play with the loss.
With Nixon also still searching for its first district win, the district standings could see some separation this weekend when district unbeaten Laredo United South hosts one-loss Eagle Pass.
The current district standings, pending Friday’s results, are as follows: Laredo United 3-0, Laredo United South 2-0, Laredo Alexander 2-1, Eagle Pass 2-1, Del Rio 2-1, Laredo LBJ 0-4, Laredo Nixon 0-4.
Del Rio and Laredo United South face off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
Thursday night’s game started well for the Rams.
Del Rio took the opening kickoff and marched down the field before stalling at the one-yard line. Gabriel Zapata came on and buried an 18-yard field goal to give Del Rio an early 3-0 lead.
On Nixon’s ensuing drive, Del Rio defensive back Jorge Segovia-Rodriguez stripped the Mustangs runner of the ball. Teammate Gabriel Riojas recovered for the Rams and Del Rio was back in business at their own 46-yard line.
A big pass from Matt Mendez to Dominic Sanchez set the Rams up at the Nixon 14-yard line. Four plays later, Sanchez’s name was called again and senior took the reverse and weaved his way through the defense for an 11-yard touchdown run. Zapata’s kick was on target, and the lead was 10-0 with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
However, Del Rio’s offense went cold for the rest of the first half. The Rams’ next three possessions in the first half ended with turnovers – two fumbles and an interception – and Del Rio was unable to add to its lead.
Meanwhile, Nixon started to heat up.
The Mustangs were able to chip away at the Rams defense and slowly made their way down the field. They capped things with an eight-yard touchdown run by J.J. Hernandez and cut the Rams’ lead to 10-7.
After the Rams’ first fumble, Nixon struck again. An 18-yard run by Pablo Tovar and a personal foul against Del Rio put the Mustangs at the Rams’ 9-yard line. Hector Rogerio then finished the short drive with a nine-yard touchdown run, and the ensuing point after try put Nixon ahead, 14-10, which stood as the score at halftime.
Del Rio’s defense came up big again on Nixon’s first drive of the second half as Alejandro De Luna jarred the ball loose from Tovar and Grady Scholz recovered it, setting the Rams up at their own 43-yard line.
While the ensuing drive ended up being a turnover on downs, the Rams were ready to take control of the game.
Del Rio forced a Nixon punt and had a first down at their own 27-yard line. After a strong run by Sanchez, Mendez found Ricky Haynes in the flat and the speedy wide receiver did the rest, juking one Nixon defender and then breaking free from a second for a 66-yard catch-and-score. Zapata’s kick helped Del Rio retake the lead, 17-14.
After the Rams again denied Nixon on a fourth-and-short scenario, the offense took to the air again.
Starting at the Nixon 38, Del Rio needed four plays and just over a minute to reach the end zone again as Mendez hit Aiden Huerta for an 18-yard touchdown. Zapata’s kick pushed the lead to 24-14.
The two teams traded possessions in the fourth quarter until Nixon put together a time-consuming, 12-play drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal attempt. The ensuing kick was good, but Rams head coach Roderick Taylor had called timeout just before the play occurred. On the next attempt, the kick sailed wide, and the Rams retained their 10-point lead.
Two plays later, Del Rio put an exclamation point on the game.
Running back Ivan Basurto took the handoff, escaped the grasp of one Nixon defender and then outran one final defender for an 80-yard touchdown run. Zapata’s kick put Del Rio up 31-14 with four minutes left in the game.
Nixon didn’t give up, piecing together a 72-yard scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Austin Garcia to Rogerio that helped cut the lead to 31-21 with 1:05 to play.
The Mustangs then dipped into their bag of tricks and attempted an onside kick, recovering the loose ball at the Rams’ 46-yard line. Nixon was able to get as close as the 12-yard line with 17.8 seconds left to play, but needing two scores the Mustangs opted for a field goal. The ensuing kick clanked off the goalpost and fell to the turf, ending Nixon’s drive and giving the ball back to Del Rio, who kneeled to run out the game clock.
