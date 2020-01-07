Del Rio is off to a hot start at the Brahmas Holiday Shootout in Kingsville.
The Rams took on Saint Gertrudis of Kingsville and handed the Lions a 92-38 loss in the tournament opener for both teams Friday morning.
Gertrudis was overmatched from the start, scoring no more than 14 points in any one quarter. The Rams, meanwhile, scored at least 21 points in three of the game’s four quarters. The only quarter they failed to reach that mark was the fourth where they managed just 13 points as the reserves played most of the final period.
Del Rio grabbed a 27-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and then expanded its lead to 48-18 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Del Rio blew the game wide open as the Rams scored 31 points.
As a team, the Rams managed 11 3-pointers. Del Rio was also 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Frankie Padilla led the team with 21 points including six 3-pointers. Cesar Gavia had 18 points and Luis Arteaga added 16 points including a pair of 3’s. Aiden Huerta and Mauro Garza each scored eight points, Frankie Avendaño and J.J. Cervantes each had six points, Sebastian Sanchez had four points, Nicolas Rivera had three points, and Mariano Chapa had two points.
The Rams came back to the court Friday to take on Rio Hondo with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Like they did against Saint Gertrudis, the Rams came out and took control of the game in the first quarter, outscoring Rio Hondo 26-9. By halftime, the lead was 50-19.
Del Rio held Rio Hondo to 10 or fewer points in three of the game’s four quarters en route to a 93-49 win.
Arteaga had a huge game, scoring 31 games for the Rams. He four 3-pointers in the second half to help pace the Rams. Gavia finished with 20 points, and Cervantes added 11 points.
Padilla and Avendaño each had eight points, Garza and Rivera each had six points, and Sanchez added two points.
The Rams were scheduled to take on Los Fresnos Saturday morning for a spot in the tournament’s championship game later that evening.
This tournament is Del Rio’s final non-district contest of the season. The Rams are scheduled to open play in District 29-6A Friday, Jan. 3, when they travel to Laredo to face the LBJ Wolves at 7 p.m.
The Rams’ next home game will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, when Del Rio hosts the Laredo Nixon Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
