With the non-district schedule out of the way, the Del Rio Queens now set their sights on the teams in 29-6A and a possible return to the playoffs.
The Queens wrapped up their non-district schedule last week with a pair of matches against Midland Lee and Carrizo Springs. Del Rio went 1-1 and finished non-district with a 1-13 mark.
Midland Lee knocked off the Queens, 3-0 – 25-23, 25-13, 25-17.
Jessika White had a busy match. Aside from serving up six points, including an ace, she led the team with 26 digs. Sofia Zarazua was equally as busy. She had 14 points and 15 digs.
Emily Treviño was busy on the front line and the back row. She had five points, two kills and 19 digs.
Bertha Faz did her best to stuff the stat sheet. She had three kills, seven blocks and a team-high five assists.
Kyndal Gladson led the Queens with six kills and three blocks.
Saturday the non-district schedule concluded at home against Carrizo Springs. Del Rio earned the win 3-0 – 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
Del Rio’s front line came up big in the win. Gladson had six kills and seven blocks while teammate Sara Martinez had 10 kills, five blocks and nine points including an ace.
Ashley Mtanous had four points and a team-high six assists.
Zarazua had 18 points and 23 digs. White had six points and 24 digs. She also had a kill in her time on the court during the first set.
Emily Garcia had 14 points and seven digs.
The Queens open district play tonight when they travel to Laredo to face the United Lady Longhorns at 7 p.m. Del Rio’s first home district match will be Saturday, Sept. 21, when they host Laredo LBJ at 1 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
