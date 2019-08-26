Del Rio’s newest state champion is taking his talents to Tarleton State University.
Oscar Rodriguez Castro, the recent Early College High School graduate who won the Class 6A State championship in the discus this spring, announced he would be competing for the Tarleton Texans beginning this fall.
“I’m onto the next chapter in my life,” Rodriguez said.
And he’ll do so with his brand new state championship ring. The heavy jewel-encrusted ring features the UIL logo on the face, the division and sport in which he won and his name etched on the inside of the ring.
Rodriguez said he plans on throwing the discus while at Tarleton as well as the shot, but he isn’t sure if he’ll throw anything else only out of fear of ruining his discus technique.
“For discus, it’s all about being up on your toes, but in other throws it’s being back on your heels. It’s like learning to be left-handed when you’ve been right-handed your whole life,” Rodriguez said.
While at Tarleton, Rodriguez said he will study agro-business and animal science.
Rodriguez’s journey to Tarleton was a tale of almost as many roadblocks as successes. His mother, Imelda Rodriguez, explained that because of some of the classes her son took through the Early College High School there was some difficulty in getting him registered with the NCAA. She said much of it stemmed from the classes that could be accepted based on their name the curriculum taught.
She added that she hopes what Oscar went through serves as a roadmap for future student-athletes that will attend classes at that school.
“All it takes is a little bit of time to do the research so they can see what they need. I can see our local kids thrive and see their interest in doing better, but they just need to learn what it takes. The biggest thing is just for these athletes to want it. The students here have everything they need to accomplish their dreams. It can be done,” Imelda said.
Oscar added his own piece of advice for student-athletes wanting to pursue competition at the next level.
“Don’t wait until the last minute. Sign up with the NCAA as soon as you can. Don’t go through what I did if you can avoid it. It was a learning experience, but it still takes so much time,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez’s throwing coach, Luis Esparza, and his head track and field coach, Rick Torres, said Rodriguez is a one-of-a-kind talent, but his success will serve as a blueprint for the throwers that will follow him.
“I’m excited for him. Yes, it’s a big loss for our program, but there’s a lot of great talent coming up, like Oscar’s brother (Noe Rodriguez) and sister (Saria Rodriguez) as well as kids like John Loza, Collin Boenicke and Juan Urbina,” Esparza said. “The thing about Oscar is he was like a scientist. Everything he did, from the music he listened to to his throwing strategies, the angles of the throws and finger placement, all of that he studied and developed. Even his mom helped him. She did a lot off the field, like helping him with his breathing and his diet.”
Torres said having Rodriguez earn a state championship was a dream come true for him, especially after having been so close in the past.
“I never thought I’d have a state champion. The closest I got before was third, so I never would have imagined it would happen. But with Oscar, I knew we had a chance because of what happened last year at regionals. I knew this year we all worked hard to put him in the right place to be successful,” Torres said. “I invited him to the Del Rio Middle School banquet so he could speak to those kids and show them they have the same chance as he did to be successful. He sat in those same seats, and he worked his butt off and accomplished a state championship.”
“That’s one thing I’ve always tried to instill in Oscar … to give back,” Imelda Rodriguez added.
