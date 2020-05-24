Senior baseball players in District 29-6A were honored for their careers by the coaches of the district.
The seniors from all seven teams in the district including Del Rio High, Eagle Pass High, Laredo United, United South, Alexander, LBJ and Nixon were named to the 2019-20 All-District Senior Team.
The baseball season was cut short by UIL in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email announcing the honors, Alexander head coach Fernando Lemus explained the reasoning behind the honors.
“As this high school season came to an end so did the dream of playing a final high school baseball game for many seniors. The coaches from District 30-6A would like to let our seniors know that you will forever hold a special place in our hearts and in our thoughts! We will always wonder, as you have, what this season could have been. There are so many unanswered questions, but the only answer we do know is that every single one of you have impacted our programs tremendously. Each one of you have left your mark as a student-athlete and will be greatly missed! If there’s anything you can take from the way your season ended is that “tough times don’t last but tough people do”. We all know that this group of seniors are tough men! Continue to pursue your dreams and life goals and know that our doors will always be open for you. Congratulations to all our seniors for being selected to the 30-6A All District Senior Team,” Lemus wrote.
Del Rio’s seniors were Jacob Benavidez, Diego DeLeon, Jose Diaz Jr., Andres Ibarra and Isaiah Montelongo.
Those seniors also earned several of the Rams local awards.
DeLeon, Ibarra, Montelongo and Benavidez each shared the Ram Pride Award while Diaz was named Pitcher of the Year.
Team Most Valuable Player honors went to junior Jose Borrego.
Offensive Most Valuable Players honors went to sophomore Matthew Mendez.
Defensive Most Valuable Player honors went to junior Sebastian Patiño.
