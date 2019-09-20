The Border Bash Cross-Country Invitational was more than just another meet for the Del Rio cross-country. It was a preview of next month’s district meet.
Del Rio’s varsity girls finished third by two points while the varsity boys finished fourth. The close finish showed the Del Rio coaches what to expect come Oct. 18 when the seven schools from District 29-6A return to Eagle Pass with a spot in the regional meet on the line.
“We now know where we are at and what we need to do to be ready for district,” head cross-country coach Vickie Perez said.
According to Perez, October’s district meet will be held at a new course at the Eagle Pass ISD Student Activity Center.
Del Rio’s varsity girls finished third behind Eagle Pass High and Laredo United. Eagle Pass had 61 points, United had 62 and Del Rio had 63 points.
Del Rio had the top overall runner in junior Ozlynn Urias. She finished the race in 19:40.6, nearly 15 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.
Kimberly Gloria was seventh in 20:59.7, MacKenzie Pulliam was 12th in 21:17.8, Skylar Urias was 21st in 21:52.1, Camila Chavez was 22nd in 21:55.4, Sydney Ballard was 27th in 22:05.7, and Uritzy Gonzalez was 33rd in 22:17.0.
Also competing for the varsity girls were Karla Cabello (22:39.6), Ella Dyer (22:49.6) and Alyssa Torres (23:37.3).
Del Rio’s varsity boys finished fourth behind Eagle Pass High, Laredo Nixon, and Laredo Alexander.
Itzcoatl Vazquez was Del Rio’s top finisher, taking third in 16:54.5. Teammate Raymon Gonzalez was fourth in 16:57.6. Bobby Moore was 27th in 17:52.8, Mikael Perez was 30th in 17:56.7, Jakob Ortiz was 33rd in 18:14.1, Daniel Garcia was 39th in 18:28.2, and Jose Ramirez was 50th in 18:49.7.
Also competing for Del Rio’s boys were Damian Espinoza (18:59.6).
The junior varsity boys finished second behind Laredo Nixon.
That team was led by top overall runner Marco Trujillo, who finished the course in 18:20.9. Nathan Lowe was seventh in 19:18.8, Mario Jimenez was 20th in 19:58.6, David Martinez was 23rd in 20:11.2, Steven Veloz was 24th in 20:14.2, Miguel Gonzalez was 26th in 20:21.1, and Robby Robles was 43rd in 21:12.7.
Also running for the JV boys were Joseph Fuentes (21:16.6), Andres Rivera (21:17.0), Jesse Zamarripa (21:56.6), Juan Lopez (21:58.2), Joshua Reyes (22:02.4), Matthew Rodriguez (22:22.6), Aiden Dueñez (22:51.8), David Miranda (23:00.1), Roy Dominguez (23:40.8), Savyn Perchez (23:58.2), Damian Reyes (25:01.2), Frankie Avendaño (25:10.3), Jacob Rodriguez (25:13.7) and Alonzo Narvaez (25:22.9).
Del Rio’s junior varsity girls took third in their race behind Eagle Pass and Laredo United South.
Cassandra San Miguel took fourth overall in 14:14.9, Nayeli Cordova was ninth in 14:26.9), Lissette Gutierrez was 17th in 14:44.7, Cassy Martinez was 20th in 14:51.0, Annaliz Rustad was 21st in 14:58.2, Karen Palacios was 27th in 15:20.7 and Ariela Smith was 28th in 15:20.8.
Also competing for Del Rio’s JV girls team were Jadyn Casillas (15:25.7), Marina Jimenez (15:31.0), Hannah Reyes (15:40.9), Grace Rodriguez (16:03.2), Britney Gomez (16:04.5), Miranda McClellan (16:06.5), Natalie Cordova (16:14.9), Martitza McNeal (16:33.9), Jessica Aldape (17:13.6) and Jocelyn Martinez (17:36.4).
Del Rio Middle School was also strongly represented at the meet and posted several top five finishes.
In the seventh grade boys division, Del Rio was second behind Lamar Middle School by four points. The top finisher for Del Rio was Alessandro Elizondo, who took sixth overall in 14:08.7.
In the seventh grade girls division, Del Rio was third behind Lamar Middle School and Laredo Memorial Middle School. The top Del Rio girl was Amanda Ong, who was fourth in 14:53.3.
In the eighth grade boys division, Del Rio took first ahead of Laredo Memorial Middle School and Crystal City. Del Rio’s Ely Losoya was first overall in 11:07.0.
In the eighth grade girls division, Del Rio was also first ahead of Laredo Memorial Middle School and LJ Christen Middle School. Del Rio’s Emily Torres was first overall in 13:38.6.
