Six of Del Rio High’s cross-country runners were recognized for their performances at this year’s district and regional cross-country meets.
On the girls’ side, junior Ozlynn Urias was named as the District 29-6A Girls MVP. She was also named to the Region IV-6A All-Region team and was recognized for being a state qualifier.
Urias won the District 29-6A girls individual title by winning the girls race in 18:42.6, about seven seconds faster than the next closest finisher. She would go on to finish 12th at the Region IV-6A meet and qualify for her first state cross-country meet, where she finished 61st overall.
According to Del Rio cross-country head coach Vicky Perez, a runner earns all-district honors if they placed among the top 14 finishers at the district meet and they earn all-region honors if they placed among the top 15 runners overall at the regional meet.
Freshmen Kimberly Gloria and Mackenzie Pulliam were also recognized for their efforts as well. Both girls were named to the District 29-6A First Team and both were recognized as regional qualifiers.
Gloria finished third overall at the district meet while Pulliam finished seventh.
The efforts of Urias, Gloria and Pulliam, along with teammates Uritzy Gonzalez, Camila Chavez, Skylar Urias and Sydney Ballard, helped Del Rio’s girls take third as a team and qualify for the regional meet in Corpus Christi.
On the boys’ side, senior Raymon Gonzalez was named the District 29-6A Boys MVP after winning the 29-6A boys individual championship at this year’s meet. Gonzalez won the race in 16:21.1, just beating teammate Itzcoatl Vazquez.
Gonzalez was also recognized as a regional meet qualifier after he and his teammates, including Vazquez, Mikael Perez, Robert Moore, Jakob Ortiz, Jose Ramirez and Damian Espinoza won the District 29-6A Boys team title.
Vazquez, who is also a senior, was named to the 29-6A All-District First Team and was recognized as a regional qualifier.
Perez, a freshman, finished 13th at the district meet and was named to the 29-6A All-District Second Team. He was also recognized as a regional qualifier.
