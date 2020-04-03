Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294. Be sure to include your name.
—
The Game: Del Rio Rams vs. South San and Del Rio vs. Southwest
The Place: Roosevelt Park in Del Rio, Texas
The Date: March 26, 1996 and April 26, 1996
“If you have any questions in your mind as to whether this year’s edition of Rams’ baseball is for real, just ask any of the fans who were at Roosevelt Park Tuesday night.”
The year was 1996, and the Del Rio Rams baseball team was in the midst of one of its best seasons in years. By the time the regular season was done, the Rams owned a share of the District 28-5A title and were the number one seed in the district headed into the postseason.
There were two key games, recommended by Freddy Venegas, that helped exemplify how the Rams battled to earn that district title.
—
On March 26, 1996, the Rams took on the South San Bobcats in what was described as a “blistering cold” in front of the home fans at Roosevelt Park, now The Bank & Trust Ram Field.
That park has seen its share of classic games, and on this night, it saw a duel between Del Rio’s Venegas and South San’s Andy Rocha.
According to the story written by the late Bill Jewell, Venegas didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, but South San was able to scratch out a run thanks to a walk, an error, a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly.
Del Rio took the lead in the bottom of the third as a Jose Ortega single brought home John Henry Reavis and a slow roller off the bat of Bubba Castañeda forced a wild throw and allowed David Martinez to score with the go-ahead run.
A wild pitch by Venegas allowed South San to score the tying run in the sixth inning, but then Venegas buckled down.
“Head coach Gene Flores had Isidro Avalos ready and when Venegas fell behind on the first batter of the seventh, Flores even had Avalos get his glove. Venegas recovered, found the strike zone, and retired all three batters to win the game.”
The winning run came in the bottom of the sixth as Reavis blooped a single to right field and plated Noe Fernandez, who’d reached base on a long drive to left field that was misplayed.
—
One month later, the Rams shutout the Southwest Dragons, 5-0, to claim a share of the district crown.
Avalos allowed just two hits in seven innings of play. He struck out 10 batters and walked none.
With Avalos dominating from the mound, the Rams batters worked to put runs on the board.
Fernandez drove in the first two runs with a double down the left field line. Fernandez would score the Rams’ third run in the top of the fourth on a wild throw from the outfield off a ball hit by James Waters.
Frankie Vasquez and Martinez drove in the final two runs of the game as the Rams hit for all five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
—
The Rams’ season came to an end at the hands of Austin Westlake in the playoffs. Westlake scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 4-2 win. Del Rio finished the season with an 18-8 record.
