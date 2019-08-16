A new look for the Del Rio Rams football team this season has generated plenty of conversation and controversy two months after its debut.
In May, new Del Rio Rams head coach Roderick Taylor unveiled a new design for the helmets the varsity team would wear in its games this season. Gone were the segmented horns that had been a fixture of the blue-shelled helmets since 2009.
In their place were four unique parts. The new helmets will feature the player’s number on one side, the San Felipe Del Rio CISD logo on the other side, and a backbone, complete with a small Rams skull near the facemask, with the letters R-S-V-P, which stands for Relentless-Selfless-Valiant-Precision, inlaid in the backbone. Those four core values are what the program is based around, according to Taylor.
“Everyone was talking about needing change. We needed a radical change to get the program back to where we needed it to be. We needed a new look,” Taylor said in May. “The jerseys will be the same. They’re still in really good shape. It didn’t make logical sense to get rid of the uniforms.”
After back-to-back 2-8 seasons, and a head coaching change, Taylor’s thinking was that the entire program needed a change to revitalize it and return to its former glory, which included three trips to the third round of the playoffs from 2009 to 2015.
The public’s reaction to the change wasn’t apparent at the time, but this week, former Del Rio Rams football player Greg Williams, who graduated from Del Rio High in 1999, resurrected discussion of the helmet change with a post in a social media forum directed towards former Rams football players asking for help to change the design and the creation of a petition that could be presented to school district administrators to help enact the change.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, just over 400 people had signed the petition which reads, “The new Ram logo looks demonic and should have never changed it!!! We want the old logo back!!!”
The petition also generated plenty of commentary from the general public and former Rams. Most were unhappy with the loss of the horns, saying it strayed from the tradition of players earning their horns as varsity players to it did not represent the Rams team name.
Taylor called the reaction to the helmet change “disappointing.”
“It’s disappointing especially in the face of all we’re trying to accomplish. It doesn’t make any sense,” Taylor said Thursday. “The bottom line is what we have on there really represents a lot of positive things we are trying to do in this program. Those four letters – RSVP – represent the backbone of our program, and that’s why that’s on there.”
“Our main focus is to put the best product out there possible. I have an open door policy and anyone can come to me at any time and discuss this or anything in regards to the program,” Taylor added, saying he had not received a phone call or email in regards to the helmet change since it was announced.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said his office also had not received any phone calls or emails regarding the change but that he had been asked about it by one person in public and he explained his view on the change.
“When Coach Taylor came in he wanted to have his own identity to his program. I think the helmet he has designed is outstanding,” Smith said, who added he was one of the people who approved the change.
Smith added that the Rams’ helmet had undergone several logo changes in his 31 years living in Del Rio. Those have included white helmets, royal blue helmets, silver helmets, segmented horns, solid horns, the letters “DR” and the word “Rams” in script on the side of the helmet.
“Those who think they have always been Ram horns are mistaken,” Smith said. “I believe our district logo on one side represents the whole community, San Felipe and Del Rio areas and last time I checked we were San Felipe Del Rio CISD, not Del Rio ISD. This is the identity our new head coach wanted to start with and I approve of his design. It’s different and unique and understand some may not like change, but I personally think change is good.”
The full uniforms will make their debut in Del Rio’s season opener Aug. 30 when the Rams host San Antonio Warren at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
