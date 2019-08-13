While the Queens finished 2-2 in Harlandale this weekend, one of those wins was a key match-up against a district foe.
Del Rio picked up two wins at the Harlandale ISD Invitational this past weekend, knocking off Southwest Legacy and District 29-6A rival Eagle Pass. The Queens dropped matches to East Central and McCollum.
It was the first official action of the season for the Queens varsity squad. The freshmen and junior varsity teams competed in the Veterans Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
Del Rio opened the tournament against Eagle Pass and earned the win in three sets. Del Rio won the first set, 25-23, but lost the second set, 25-21. The Queens bounced back to finish off Eagle Pass in the third set, 25-23.
With the win, the Queens advanced to the second round to take on East Central, which defeated St. Anthony in the first round.
East Central sent Del Rio to the consolation bracket with a two-set sweep of the Queens, 25-18, 25-16.
Seniors Jessika White and Sofia Zarazua saw most of the action for the Queens in the second match. White, who led the team with nine points off serve, had 15 digs in the match while Zarazua had seven points off serve, including a team-high two aces, and 15 digs.
Sara Martinez led the Queens with five kills and 10 hits. Kassy Vilchez and Bertha Faz also notched kills.
Del Rio was missing one of its key players this tournament as senior Kyndal Gladson, who was the district’s co-newcomer of the year last season, sat out due to injury. Also out due to injury was Leyra
In Saturday’s consolation bracket, Del Rio started things off against McCollum. Despite scoring more than 20 points in each set, the Queens fell in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22.
White had another strong match with six points off serve, 10 hits and 12 digs. Jaleen Perez also turned in a strong performance with eight service points and 14 digs.
Emily Garcia posted 10 hits and three assists, Faz led the team with three kills, and Martinez, Karime Ramirez and Vilchez each had two kills.
In their final match of the tournament, the Queens dominated Southwest Legacy, winning in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12.
Perez had another strong match, delivering 13 service points and 15 digs. Martinez had eight service points, including an ace, two assists and three kills on eight hits.
Tatum Koehler turned in a strong performance as well with eight points, including an ace, and a dig in her time on the court.
Vilchez was a force at the net with five kills and three blocks.
Faz led the Queens with four blocks.
The Harlandale tournament featured 14 teams. Also involved were Holmes, Poteet, Harlandale, Fox Tech, Jefferson, Providence, Laredo Nixon and Edison.
Del Rio travels to San Antonio to face Providence today at 7:30 p.m. Freshmen play at 5 p.m. followed by J.V. at 6 p.m.
The Queens’ first home match isn’t scheduled until Tuesday, Aug. 27, when Del Rio hosts St. Anthony at 6 p.m. Freshmen and J.V. play at 5 p.m.
