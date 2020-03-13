The reach of the coronavirus has been extended to the Del Rio Little League.
Thursday afternoon, league president Pat Rodriguez posted a message to the league’s official Facebook page announcing that all league activities, including practices and games, would be suspended until at least April 6 out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of COVID-17 or coronavirus.
Rodriguez said the league had received guidance from Little League International as to how the league would proceed for the next few weeks. The league was set to hold opening ceremonies for its t-ball and coach pitch baseball divisions Monday evening.
“While this is a big setback, it is the priority of the Del Rio Little league to protect our coaches, players, volunteers and families from any possible coronavirus infection,” the statement read. “The board of directors will be communicating with each other, trying to figure out the best way to proceed. Schedules will also be recreated during that time. We will continue to notify everyone as we receive updates during the next two weeks.”
The league serves more than 600 boys and girls in t-ball, coach pitch, minor and major baseball and softball divisions.
