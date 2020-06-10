Sports are slowly returning across the state, and the San Felipe Del Rio CISD is about to join in the fun.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said Tuesday that the district’s summer workout and conditioning program would begin Monday, June 15, at 7 a.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
Smith said the initial sessions, which will last for roughly an hour and a half each session, would feature coaches and student-athletes in the district’s fall sports programs including football, volleyball cross-country and tennis. He added golf may choose to join in the program at a later time.
Smith also said these workouts would not be mandatory and those student-athletes who chose not to participate at this time should not worry about how this will affect their position with their teams once practice begins.
“We wanted to be a little more cautious than everyone else,” Smith said. “The coaches have athletic period rosters, and those will be used to start calling kids. They started calling them Tuesday in an effort to get a commitment and get an idea how many kids will participate. We’re inviting somewhere around 200 kids to begin. Right now we’re starting with the fall sports and varsity and junior varsity, but as we progress we’ll add more sports, freshmen athletics and even middle school athletics. Every kid that wants to be a part of the strength and conditioning will have a chance to be a part, but we’re just trying to be a little bit more cautious right now.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down school activities in March, the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) released guidelines for school districts to follow should they want to hold athletic or marching band workouts during the summer. The earliest school districts could begin was Monday, June 8, but the workouts were considered optional.
Among the rules student-athletes and marching band participants had to adhere to include the following. These guidelines from the official Texas UIL website, uiltexas.org:
• Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.
• During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per twenty students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are implemented.
• Schools must have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.
• All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.
• No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
• There can be no shared water or food.
Smith said Del Rio would do everything required by UIL, state and community guidelines. That included participants completing daily self pre-screens prior to arriving, weekly pre-screens online or in person that the district would keep on file, and daily temperature checks by coaches and kids before any activity starts. He said there would also be smaller groups involved here in Del Rio, including just 10 kids per coach versus UIL’s 20, but said those numbers could increase as the sessions continue.
“We’re going to host five sessions throughout the day with about 40 kids per session. As we add phases, like spring sports and middle school, that number could get up to 300-400 kids,” Smith said. “We also have to maintain 10 feet of space when we’re actively working, so that limits what we can do right now. All of our stations will be outside as well, so our lifting facility will be moved outside for now. Again, we want to make sure everything is done properly and safely. We want to get back to some kind of normalcy and camaraderie for our student-athletes and coaches, but we want to do so in a safe manner.”
Smith said the athletic department devised the workout plan before getting permission to move forward with it from administration. He added that he and his coaches also consulted a parent focus group for feedback including input and concerns regarding the proposed workout plan. He said the overwhelming majority of people in the focus group were ready for the district to get some part of the summer workout plan started.
“We could have started this past Monday, but by design we wanted to wait a week. We could have waited two weeks to see how other places were doing it and to get feedback from them. Being a week or two behind everyone else won’t make a lot of difference,” Smith said.
The workout and conditioning sessions will continue until Aug. 13, which is scheduled as the start of the 2020-21 school year, or whenever practices for the fall sports begins.
Some of Del Rio’s district foes returned to work Monday.
Schools in Laredo, including United and Alexander, began working out Monday morning. According to the Laredo Morning Times, the football teams for the respective schools worked on weights and on the field itself, going through drills and learning about what would be permitted under UIL guidelines. Laredo has been one of the hardest hit border communities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday the city confirmed 26 new cases, bringing the total number of positives to 634, or just over 12 percent of the persons that were tested.
Eagle Pass, which also competes in Del Rio’s district, has not announced its plans to resume athletics, yet.
