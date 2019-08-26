It was a tough match, but Del Rio got the win in the end.
Del Rio High’s tennis team traveled to Uvalde this past weekend to take on San Antonio Harlan. The Rams and Queens returned home with an 11-8 win.
The win was an all-around win for Del Rio. Three wins came in the boys singles division, four wins came in the girls singles division, two wins came in girls doubles, and one win came in boys doubles and mixed doubles.
The girls were led by Kennedy Treviño as she won her match in straight sets, dropping only one game along the way. She won 6-1, 6-0.
Reagan Treviño also won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Lizzy Hernandez was a winner in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.
Mariana Garcia won in three sets. She won the first set, 6-2, then dropped the second set, 6-1. She finished things off in the third set via a 10-6 result.
In boys singles, Ricardo Mejia dropped only four games in his two-set win, 6-4, 6-0.
Albert Flores won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3; and Hector Montemayor win in straight sets after a tough first set. He won 7-6 in the first set, and then rolled to a 6-0 win in the second set.
In girls doubles, the team of Lexi Esquivel and Reagan Treviño won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5; and Hernandez and Andrea Cervera won, 6-3, 6-1.
The boys doubles division earned a win thanks to Alex Beattie and Montemayor. They won the first set, 6-3, but fell in the second set, 6-3. They finished the match off in the third set, 10-6.
In mixed doubles, Garcia and Mejia won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.
Del Rio won’t have much time to rest as they prepare to compete in the Silver Tournament in San Antonio beginning Friday. The junior varsity team will host Ft. Stockton on Saturday.
