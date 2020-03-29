Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294. Be sure to include your name.
The Game: Del Rio Rams at Eagle Pass Eagles, the season opener for both teams
The Place: Eagle Field in Eagle Pass
The Date: September 3, 1999
“With one fell swoop, the Del Rio Rams coaching staff brought a positive attitude and commitment to the Del Rio football program.”
Those were the opening words of the late Bill Jewell, former Del Rio News-Herald sports editor, as he penned the tale of Del Rio’s 35-32 victory over longtime rival Eagle Pass in the 1999 season opener.
This game, part of the “My Favorite Game” series, was suggested by Joey De Luna. He wrote simply, “Rams beat Eagle Pass 1999. First game of the football season after 3 winless seasons.” De Luna was a junior defensive lineman on that 1999 Rams team.
In any year, a win over Eagle Pass is great. After a three-year period in which the Rams went 1-29 and carried the state’s longest losing streak with them like a boulder of punishment, the win was something special.
In the early part of the 1990’s, Del Rio football was something special. From 1990 to 1993, the Rams made the playoffs three of those four years. The 1993-94 team went undefeated during the regular season, 10-0, before falling to Alice in a wild playoff game. It was a good time to be a Ram, but that was under then-head coach Dave Evans and a return to 28-5A, the dreaded San Antonio Northside district.
Evans left the Rams following the 1994 season and was replaced by former McMurry University coach Joe George. George led the Rams to a 7-3 season in 1995, but then Del Rio’s dark days arrived. From 1996 to 1998, the Rams beat only one team over that 30-game stretch - Monterrey Tech, a school from Mexico.
George was gone after the 1998 season, and in January 1999, Eddie Baca, the former coach at Elgin, was hired to lead the Rams. He inherited a team hungry for a win and some respect, especially with the shadow of a 25-game losing streak hanging over the players’ heads.
“Frenchey McCrea battled his way through the Eagle defense for 184 yards on 30 carries as the senior running back showed rejuvenated form.”
McCrea was one of 27 seniors on the team. The streak should have broken them. This was a group of young men that had never experienced a win as a member of the varsity squad. It would have been easy for them to walk away from the game and let someone else carry the burden, but seniors like McCrea, Josh Sanders, who went 5-for-5 on PATs that night, future Texas A&M track star Craig Nunley, and bruising back Darrell Hargrove, who picked up several key yards in the second half, wouldn’t let that happen.
The Rams’ win was so big it was the top story in the News-Herald’s Sept. 4, 1999 edition. It beat out the opening of the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass and a story of a Comstock student accused of making a deadly threat.
Some of the highlights of the game included the following:
• Del Rio scoring 21 points in the first quarter. They scored that many points in a whole game just three times in 1998.
• The 35 points scored by the Rams was the most by the team since 1997 when they lost to Kerrville Tivy, 37-31.
• The Rams defense recording four turnovers, including two fumble recoveries by Diego Rodriguez and two interceptions by Micah Putnam.
• McCrea rushing for 184 yards but scoring just once. One long score was brought back due to a holding penalty. His only touchdown was a 22-yard effort in the fourth that wound up being the game-winner. McCrea was the workhorse that powered the Rams’ attack that day. He was the same man who would later become the Rams head football coach and guide the team to a third round appearance in the playoffs in 2015.
• Junior quarterback Brad Baca, the head coach’s son, rushing for 90 yards and four touchdowns.
• Eagle Pass’ Roger Sorita racking up 267 yards of offense and scoring four times.
• Future UFC fighter Aaron Rosa catching a 10-yard pass from Baca. Rosa was a junior at the time.
“Congratulations to the Rams for a job well done. You are proof that hard work does pay dividends.”
That’s how Jewell, whose son Mike was also a member of that 1999 team, concluded his story. Del Rio would finish the 1999 season 5-5, just missing out on the playoffs after losing the final two games of its schedule. Baca would depart Del Rio after the 1999 season. The Rams wouldn’t post a winning season until 2008 when Del Rio went 6-4.
