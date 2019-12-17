One of the perks of living in South Texas is golf continues nearly year-round thanks to the favorable weather.
On Dec. 2, the Queens varsity golf team traveled to San Antonio’s The Dominion and competed in the Northside ISD Clark Girls Christmas Open. Del Rio finished 12th in the one-day tournament as the four Queens golfers teamed up to shoot a 440.
Del Rio’s top golfer was Mia G. Paredes. She shot a 106, which placed her 59th out of 86 golfers. Lorena Torres shot a 107, Alejandra Torres shot a 113, and Leanna Galindo shot a 114.
Boerne Champion won the tournament with a team score of 314, which was 14 shots better than runner-up San Antonio Reagan.
Clark was third followed by Lampasas and Brandeis.
HOLE IN ONE
Locally, longtime golfer Georga Bradford achieved every duffer’s dream when she hit a hole-in-one during a round of play Dec. 6 at the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
According to Del Rio High head golf coach, and local golf enthusiast, Oscar Cardenas, Bradford’s hole-in-one came on the par-3, 18th hole. It was 120 yards from tee to hole as she teed off from the white tees.
The ace was also the first of her golfing career.
As per tradition, Brown Automotive Center later presented Bradford with a gold plated putter for achieving the hole-in-one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.