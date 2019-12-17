The versatility of this year’s Del Rio Rams football team was on display in the District 29-6A All-District teams.
The Rams placed nine players on the first, second and honorable mention teams. In addition, 13 Rams were named to the academic all-district team.
Del Rio had one first team selection – senior Diego De Leon. De Leon, who began the season as a quarterback, was named to the first team as a specialist. By the time district play began, De Leon was used in a variety of ways by the Rams coaches. He played a variety of roles for Del Rio from quarterback to running back to tight end to fullback. He also served as the Rams holder on field goal attempts and point after tries.
The Rams also placed seven players on the second team.
Leading Del Rio’s second team honorees was inside linebacker Andrew Garza. A unanimous selection, The junior was a force against both the run and the pass, disrupting plays in the backfield and leading the Rams in tackles. Garza was also instrumental in creating several turnovers for Del Rio which helped keep the Rams in the playoff hunt until the end of the season.
Joining Garza on the second team from the Rams defensive unit was junior Alejandro De Luna. The junior outside linebacker was the soul of the Rams defense and provided the perfect complement to Garza. Another solid performer against either the pass or the rush, De Luna’s size made him difficult to block and often forced teams to work plays away from his side of the defense.
Junior Gabriel Zapata was also a second team selection, making the team as a kicker. One of the most accurate kickers in Del Rio’s history, Zapata had several highlights this season. He scored the Rams’ only points in a loss to United and hit a pair of field goals, including one from 46 yards, against Laredo United South, which many longtime Rams football field believe to be the furthest field goal in Rams football history.
Senior Ivan Basurto was named to the second team as a running back. The hammer of Del Rio’s backfield, Basurto’s size and speed made him a formidable force with the ball. Basurto scored five rushing touchdowns in district play including an 80-yard score that sealed Del Rio’s win over Laredo Nixon and a 46-yarder against Laredo Alexander, which was Del Rio’s only score in the contest.
Junior Ricky Haynes was named to the second team as a wide receiver. Haynes was the deep threat in the Rams’ passing attack, scoring twice in district play including a 66-yard catch and run that saw him stiff-arm and evade a bevy of Nixon tacklers en route to the end zone.
Senior Dominick Sanchez was named to the second team as a tight end. Sanchez, who began the season as the Rams starting quarterback, transitioned into the tight end role when district arrived. He scored a pair of touchdowns during district play, using his speed to punch holes in the defense.
Senior Sergio Mireles was named to the second team as a punter. Mireles had an up and down season as he battled a shoulder injury, but he was a solid player on special teams, able to flip the field with his booming kicks. Mireles also served as a tight end for the Rams, showcasing his versatility for the squad. He was the only Rams all-district selection this year to be honored last season as well. He was an honorable mention as a punter as a junior.
Junior Isaac Salazar was named as an honorable mention as an offensive lineman. Salazar served as a blocker for much of the season, protecting Del Rio’s quarterbacks and opening holes for the stable of Rams running backs.
The 13 Rams named to the academic all-district team were senior Robert Chavez, sophomore Jesus De Luna, junior Alex Garcia, Garza, junior Miguel Griner, junior Orlando Guerrero, senior Daniel Rios, senior Abraham Rosas, Salazar, Sanchez, junior Oscar Sandoval, senior Joseph Sulaica and junior Sergio Treviño. All 13 players had an average of at least 93 during the football season. Sulaica had the highest average of the group with a 96.2.
