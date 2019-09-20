Del Rio’s non-district schedule comes to an end this weekend, and it doesn’t come a moment too soon.
The Rams head into Saturday’s match-up with the Northside Harlan Hawks 0-3 and looking for a win before their bye week. The Hawks, meanwhile, are 3-0 and already have wins over 28-6A’s San Antonio Holmes and 29-6A’s Laredo United South.
Del Rio will play Harlan at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio.
This is just Harlan’s second year of playing football at the varsity level, and the Hawks have made the most of every opportunity. Last season Harlan went 7-3, including 4-3 in 14-5A and eventually reached the Area round of the playoffs before bowing out to Veterans Memorial, 58-21.
Included in that 7-3 mark was a 28-7 win over the Rams at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
The bad news for the Rams is that most of that 2018 Harlan team is back including quarterback Kannon Williams, running back Aubrey McDade and defensive standouts Jaden Jackson and Louis Cannon.
In their last game, Harlan beat United South 28-14, scoring on four of their first five possessions. Leading the way was Williams, who threw for three touchdowns including two scoring strikes to Jacory Logan.
But it wasn’t all positive for the Hawks. They and South combined for 21 penalties, each had a player ejected, and Harlan didn’t do well in the second half. They were held scoreless in the third and fourth quarters and twice had to start drives at their own one-yard line.
As for the Rams, they’ve done things much the opposite of Harlan.
Del Rio has not scored a point in the first or second quarter of any of their three losses. In the 48-14 loss to Kerrville Tivy last week, the Rams scored late in the third quarter and again with just under nine minutes left to play in the game.
Despite the outcome not being what the Rams would have wanted, there were plenty of good takeaways from the game. For the first time this season the Rams did not turn the ball over and Del Rio committed just four penalties for 25 yards.
In addition, Del Rio may have found their quarterback for the foreseeable future as sophomore Matt Mendez entered the game in the second quarter and played for the remainder of the contest. He finished 5-of-13 for 72 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions and also rushed 10 times for 25 yards.
Mendez also helped bring wide receiver Richard Haynes into the offense. Haynes caught three balls for 60 yards and two scores. If that trend continues, he will serve as the perfect complement to Aiden Huerta, who leads the Rams with eight catches on the season.
Mendez is no stranger to Del Rio sports fans. As a freshman, he made his way into the Rams baseball starting lineup last season after an injury to Allen Hernandez, Del Rio’s starting shortstop. He responded by leading the Rams in batting, being named the Rams’ Offensive MVP and being named the District 29-6A Newcomer of the Year.
The biggest hurdle for the Rams right now is staying healthy. The Rams had several players on the sidelines receiving treatment by the end of the Tivy game, and defensive back Sergio Treviño was taken from the field by ambulance after an injury during the game.
This will be the Rams’ last game before the bye week. They will then travel to Laredo United on Oct. 4 to open district play. A win Saturday night will be a great way to enter the bye week, but a loss will mark the third straight year the Rams begin the season 0-4.
