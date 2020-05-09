Del Rio High School’s softball season came to an end before it could really get going, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Queens were able to complete their non-district schedule and had played two district games before UIL called a halt to academic and athletic activities due to COVID-19.
The Queens’ last game of the season was March 13. Just over a month later, on April 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced schools would not reopen for the 2019-20 school year. UIL followed shortly thereafter and announced all academic and athletic events, including practices, were canceled for the school year as well.
Without a full slate of district games to determine all-district selections, the coaches in 29-6A decided to honor all seniors in the district’s schools and bestow upon them all-district status. For the Queens, that honor went to seniors Alyssa Gonzalez, Laila Blanco and Kelly Smith.
Gonzalez and Blanco were both All-District First Team selections in 2019.
This week, Queens head coach Arnuflo Rodriguez released the team’s award winners.
Gonzalez was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and earned the Ms. .400 award for holding a batting average over .400 for the season. It’s the second consecutive season Gonzalez was named the team’s MVP and earned the Ms. .400 award.
Jada Bishop was named Offensive MVP. She also earned the Ms. .400 award.
Blanco and Giselle Valdez were named co-Defensive MVPs. Valdez was an All-District First Team selection in 2019, as well. This was the second consecutive season Blanco was named co-Defensive MVP.
In addition to being named to the all-district team, Smith was also honored with the Gilbert Martinez Queen of Hearts award. Smith was an All-District Honorable Mention in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.