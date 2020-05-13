A few months later than usual, the Del Rio Rams basketball program is honoring its top performers for the 2019-20 season.
The program typically honors its players locally and announces its all-district selections in March, but the closure of Del Rio High School due to the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the way things are usually done at the school.
Instead, the team’s coaches waited until May to announce not only the Rams who were named to the District 29-6A All-District teams, but those players who were honored locally by Del Rio’s basketball coaches.
Del Rio did not have any first team selections, but senior Sebastian Sanchez did earn second team honors. Sanchez was a big contributor on offense and defense and was one of the key leaders on the court for the Rams. He was an honorable mention selection as a junior.
Del Rio’s honorable mention selections this season were junior Luis Arteaga and sophomore Juan “J.J.” Cervantes.
Arteaga was a speedy shooter who was just as adept at cutting to the basket as he was spotting up from beyond the 3-point line. Cervantes became a regular part of the Rams’ rotation later in the season. Despite being only a sophomore, Cervantes slowly improved and was able to hold his own against bigger and more experienced post players during district play.
Senior Marco Cruz was named to the All-Academic team for his work in the classroom.
All four all-district selections were part of the local award winners as well.
Sanchez was named Del Rio’s Mr. Basketball as the team’s most valuable player. He and Arteaga were also named as the Rams Basketball co-Defensive MVPs. It’s the second straight year Sanchez shares the honor.
In addition to the defensive honors, Arteaga was also named the Rams Basketball Offensive MVP and was a co-recipient of the Most Improved Ram Award along with Cervantes.
Cervantes was also a multiple-award winner. In addition to sharing the Most Improved Award, he won the Big Man on the Glass award as the team’s top rebounder and shared the Newcomer of the Year award with sophomore Nick Rivera.
Cruz won the Ram Basketball Classroom Court Award for his efforts in the classroom, on the court and his community service.
Senior Frank Avendaño won the Ram Tough Award for the second consecutive year.
Senior Mariano Chapa was presented the Ram Pride Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a great attitude, character and leadership.
