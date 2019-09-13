A member of the Del Rio Rams’ 2018 playoff basketball team is taking his game to the next level.
Julian Lomas, who graduated from Del Rio High in 2018, recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde. Men’s basketball is one of four sports offered by the school including women’s basketball and men’s and women’s cross-country.
Southwest Texas Junior College competes as part of the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League.
Lomas joins the Cowboys following a stellar career with the Rams.
He was Del Rio’s lone first team, all-district selection as a senior in 2018. He led the Rams in scoring during district play, averaging nearly 15 points per game in 14 29-6A contests. Five times that season he broke the 20-point scoring mark including a 35-point outburst against Laredo Alexander.
He also helped the Rams reach the region quarterfinals for the first time since the 2004-05 season. Del Rio lost a heart-breaking 54-53 game to South San in those 2018 playoffs. Lomas finished that game with eight points.
Lomas went onto play in the 15th Annual Lonnie Gaylor Senior Showcase in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex before wrapping up his high school career by being named the Rams’co-Offensive Player of the year alongside teammate Luis Piña.
As a junior, Lomas earned the Most Improved Ram Award and was named the co-Most Valuable Player Offense along with Moises Escajeda.
Escajeda also signed a letter of intent to play basketball collegiately, joining the team at Howard Payne. He signed his letter in May.
Rams head coach Joe Nieto congratulated Lomas on his accomplishment and said he was an example to his teammates of the attitude the team needed to carry to achieve success.
“Julian was definitely a player that made the most of the opportunities for the team and as a player. He bought into our ‘Get Better Mentality’ and ‘Work Hard, Play Harder’ attitude and worked his way to be the best player he could be to help the team be the best it could be. When I asked him about this opportunity to try out and his interest for it, he responded, ‘Coach, all I need is a chance.’ The Rams basketball program is excited for his next opportunity,” Nieto said.
Lomas and his Cowboys teammates open their season Oct. 10 against Victoria College at Southwest’s La Forge Hall Gym at 8 p.m.
