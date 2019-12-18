Despite being down a starter, the Del Rio Rams basketball team rallied together and put together a strong run that carried the squad to a second place finish at the West Texas Shootout in Ft. Stockton this weekend.
Aiden Huerta was limited due to injury, but the rest of the team picked up the slack.
Del Rio opened the tournament with a pair of wins on day one.
Against host Ft. Stockton, the Rams showed no mercy on the host team as they picked up the win, 84-59.
Del Rio led 45-19 at the end of the first half and closed the game with a 23-point fourth quarter.
Only two active Rams players did not score in the win.
Cesar Gavia led the Rams with 14 points and was one of four Rams to hit double digits. J.J. Cervantes and Nicolas Rivera each scored 13 points and Luis Arteaga had 12 points. Jacob Villanueva and Frankie Avendaño each had eight points, Eli Webster had six points, and Sebastian Sanchez and Mariano Chapa each had four points to round out the scoring.
Del Rio also faced Austin on day one and earned a tough 65-58 win.
The Rams led 40-29 at the end of the first half and looked to blowout their opponents after holding them to just eight points in the third quarter, but Austin responded with a 20-point fourth quarter that helped cut the lead to single digits, but the Rams were able to hold on for the win.
Arteaga led the Rams with 16 points while Villanueva had 13 points and Sanchez added 12. Gavia had eight points, Cervantes had seven points, Huerta returned to score five points, and Marco Cruz added four points in the win.
A slow fourth quarter in Del Rio’s third game doomed the Rams as they lost their third game, 67-56.
The Rams started strong against Lubbock Estacado, but Estacado held a slight edge, 35-29, when the teams went into halftime.
The Rams cut the lead to just one point, 47-46, headed into the fourth quarter, but Del Rio managed just 10 points to Lubbock’s 20 points in the fourth as Estacado pulled away for the 11-point win.
Villanueva led the Rams with 16 points. Arteaga and Gavia each had 11 points. Cervantes had eight points, Sanchez had eight points and Avendaño and Rivera had two points each to round out the scoring.
Del Rio’s performance kept the Rams in the hunt for a spot in the tournament championship, but first they’d have to get past a tough Irvin team.
Del Rio grabbed the lead in the first half on the strength of a 25-point second quarter. It helped propel the Rams to a 37-33 advantage. Irvin would grab the lead in the third quarter as they outscored the Rams 19-14 and carry a 52-51 lead into the final quarter of play.
It was a back and forth final period of play until Del Rio’s Frankie Padilla got the ball and attacked the basket with five second left in the game, hitting the eventual game-winner to left the Rams to a 73-72 victory and put them into a final match-up against Kermit.
The win over Irvin was even more impressive when you consider Del Rio was without Huerta, Sanchez and Flores who were all out with injuries.
Cervantes led the Rams with 18 points, Arteaga had 14 points, Villanueva had 11 points and Rivera added 10. Padilla, Gavia and Webster added six points each for Del Rio.
In the Rams’ final game, Del Rio was matched against a Kermit team that carried only eight players. The Rams built a 10-point lead by halftime and never looked back, eventually winning 62-54 to finish second in the tournament.
Arteaga finished with 20 points while Padilla had 12 points and Cervantes had 11 points. Rivera added three points and Sanchez had two points.
Cervantes and Gavia were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.
Del Rio was slated to travel to Carrizo Springs Tuesday evening before heading to Pleasanton Friday night.
