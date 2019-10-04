Del Rio’s quest to end its winless start to the district volleyball schedule continues.
The Queens traveled to Laredo Tuesday night to face District 29-6A co-leaders Laredo Alexander and lost in three straight sets. Del Rio fell to the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8.
The loss drops the Queens to 0-5 in district play and 13-19 overall.
With the win, Laredo Alexander remains unbeaten as they head into a showdown with fellow unbeaten Laredo United this weekend. The winner will take the top spot in the district as the first half of district play comes to an end.
Del Rio will wrap up the first half of district play Saturday at home against Eagle Pass. Sub-varsity plays at noon while the varsity teams take the court at 1 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
In other district action Tuesday, Laredo United defeated Laredo United South in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14; and Laredo LBJ defeated Laredo Nixon in four sets, 25-10, 29-30, 25-12, 25-15.
Heading into this weekend’s action, Laredo Alexander and Laredo United are tied for first at 5-0. Laredo United South and Laredo LBJ are tied for third at 3-2. Laredo Nixon is fifth at 1-5, followed by Eagle Pass at 1-4 and Del Rio at 0-5.
