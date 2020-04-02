Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294. Be sure to include your name.
—
The Game: Del Rio Rams at Eagle Pass Eagles for the District 29-5A Football Championship
The Place: Eagle Field at Eagle Pass, Texas
The Date: November 5, 1993
“The win completed a perfect season for Del Rio as the Rams finished the regular season with a 10-0 mark. The victory also gave Del Rio its first district championship in 20 years. The Rams were 6-0 in District 29-5A action.”
Former Del Rio News-Herald Sports Editor J.J. Guidry, who is now a coach at Brackett High School in Brackettville, wrote the story that detailed Del Rio’s historic win.
This subject of “My Favorite Game” was submitted by Jose Ochoa.
—
In Del Rio High School football history, the magic number is 10.
No team has ever had more than 10 wins in a season, regular season and playoffs combined. Most of those 10-win teams reached the magic number thanks to a deep playoff run, but in 1993 there was a team that many Del Rioans consider to be the greatest team the Rams have ever fielded.
Under the leadership of head coach Dave Evans, the 1993-94 Del Rio Rams went 10-0 during the regular season and captured the school’s first district championship in 20 years. The win even garnered a three-deck headline on the front page of the News-Herald, a rare feat indeed.
The perfect regular season was capped with a 34-0 shutout of rival Eagle Pass at Eagle Field.
Most of the damage done in the game came in the fourth quarter. The Rams led 14-0 headed into the final frame before rolling for 20 points in the fourth.
“’We had more success when we ran right at the them,’ Evans said. ‘The toss worked real well for us. I’d like to score 20 points every quarter.’”
Del Rio’s rushing attack was the reason for the Rams’ success against the Eagles. Arnulfo “Nufie” Rodriguez, now the Del Rio Queens softball head coach, gouged the Eagles for two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Rodriguez wasn’t the only offensive weapon in the Rams’ arsenal that day. Quarterback Michael Brown, who would eventually play football for TCU and get a shot with the Chicago Bears before injuries ended his playing days, threw for one score and rushed for another. Brown is now on the football coaching staff at Weslaco East High School and is the school’s head baseball coach.
Other Rams to find the end zone that day were Ronnie Smith, who scored on a 10-yard pass from Brown, and Bryan Weston, who scored on a 54-yard punt return. Weston would go on to play football for Rice University and he and Brown would play against each other in college.
Del Rio’s defense kept Eagle Pass in check aided by a pair of turnovers including a fumble recovered by defensive tackle Roland Solis and an interception by Bubba Maldonado. The defense did allow a field goal in the first quarter, but the points came off the board when the Rams were called for a personal foul penalty on the play and Eagle Pass chose the yardage instead. That drive ended with a missed 21-yard field goal attempt and the Eagles never really threatened to score again.
It was a magical season for the Rams that ended with a heart-breaking 33-28 loss to the Alice Coyotes in the Division II-Class 5A Bi-District playoff game played at Laredo’s Shirley Field the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.