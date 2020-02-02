In the end, no one could catch Eagle Pass.
The Eagles were wire-to-wire winners of the 2020 Brown Automotive Del Rio High School Boys Golf Invitational, defending the championship they won last year.
Eagle Pass finished with a two-day score of 692, easily outdistancing the next closest team, Laredo LBJ, which finished with an 846
Laredo Nixon took third with an 853, followed by Del Rio Blue with an 854.
Eagle Pass C.C. Winn rounded out the top five with an 874.
Del Rio Blue had a much better second day of the tournament Saturday, shaving 48 strokes from the previous day. Only one Rams golfer shot above 100 for the Blue team on day two compared to three golfers who broke the century mark on day one.
Gabriel Ybarra was Del Rio’s top golfer as the senior shot a round of 83 Saturday to finished with a 170. Adrain Barrera shot a 97 to finish with a 203, Rene Meza also shot 97 to finish with a 222, and Charlie Hyslop rounded out the scoring with 126 for a two-day 259.
Ybarra’s score shot him into the top five individual rankings for the event. Eagle Pass Orange’s Liam Marcos took first with a two-day 165 after rounds of 85 and 80. His teammate Jorge Gutierrez took second with a 168 after rounds of 85 and 83.
Ybarra finished third followed by Brackettville’s Zuehl Conoly, who was fourth with a 171 with rounds of 91 and 80; and Laredo Nixon’s Jesus Cumpian was fifth with a 177 with rounds of 86 and 91.
The next local high school golf tournament will be the Brown Automotive Del Rio High School Girls Invitational Golf Tournament, which begins Friday morning at the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
