There’s a new team atop the District 29-6A girls soccer rankings, and it’s the Del Rio Queens!
Del Rio took over the top spot Tuesday night following a 2-1 win over former district leaders Laredo Nixon. With three matches left in the regular season, the Queens have amassed 22 points in district play with a record of 7 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.
Tuesday night, Del Rio had the lead at halftime thanks to goals by Emma Rojas and Jadyn Casillas, with an assist from Leianna Jimenez. That 2-1 lead stood a tough second-half challenge from the Lady Mustangs as Del Rio won its seventh straight match and extended their unbeaten streak to eight straight matches.
Del Rio’s sixth straight win came over the weekend when they beat the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves, 4-1, in front of the home fans at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. Jimenez had three goals in the win while Casillas added a goal of her own.
The Queens have two more home matches before the regular season ends. They will host the Laredo United South Lady Panthers Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Queens will then travel to Laredo Tuesday to face Alexander at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Activity Complex before hosting Eagle Pass Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the regular season finale. That will also be Senior Night as the team’s seniors will be recognized prior to the start of the match.
