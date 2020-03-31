Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294. Be sure to include your name.
The Game: District 29-5A Tennis Tournament
The Place: Student Athletic Complex in Laredo
The Date: April 5, 2014
“The District 29-5A boys doubles championship is staying in Del Rio for another year.”
Former Del Rio News-Herald Sports Editor Christopher Hadorn wasn’t here long, but he had the opportunity to cover some good stories and meet some good people upon joining the News-Herald team.
One of those involved Del Rio High School’s boys doubles tennis team winning back-to-back district championships in 2013 and 2014.
This subject of “My Favorite Story” was submitted by Nolan Pritchard, who was the boys tennis coach then and is now the girls tennis coach at Del Rio. He also coached at Monahans in between stints at Del Rio High.
Lemuel Herrera was the lynchpin between Del Rio’s back-to-back boys titles.
In 2013, Herrera, a junior, and Robert Martinez, a senior, ended a nearly 20-year drought when they won the boys doubles crown. It was a big year for Herrera as he went on to be named the MVP for Del Rio’s boys tennis program at that year’s spring sports awards ceremony.
The next year Herrera returned and looked to continue his doubles success, albeit with a new partner.
He wound up teaming with sophomore Eusebio Rosales. And the rest, as they say, was history.
Herrera and Rosales were dominant from the ouset of the 2013-14 campaign. In the fall team season, the duo lost only once. They headed into the district tournament confident and Herrera was a big part of that. He had just won the singles title at Fort Stockton just prior to the district tournament and he was one half of the defending district champions.
Rosales was no slouch, either. As the number two ranked boys singles player, Rosales earned his fair share of praise along the way. He won his divisions at Fort Stockton and at Uvalde.
“Lemuel Herrera and Eusebio Rosales defeated Laredo Alexander’s Juan Pablo De Arrigunaga and Patricio Garza, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, in the boys doubles final, Saturday, in Laredo.
“Herrera and Rosales qualified for the regional tournament to be held on April 15-16 at the McFarlin Tennis Center in San Antonio.
“Following a first-round bye, Herrera-Rosales won their second round match versus United by a 6-4, 6-2 advantage and prevailed, 7-6, 6-3, against another Alexander doubles pair in the third.”
The work Herrera and Rosales put in helped the Rams finish second overall as a team at the district tournament.
