A current state qualifier and a former state qualifier are this year’s Del Rio High School Athletes of the Year.
Seniors Dulceamor Guajardo and Raymon Gonzalez were recognized as the top student-athletes by San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith this week. Smith explained that the award was determined by a vote of the 16 head coaches within the school district.
There were four criteria to be nominated for the award including academic eligibility, multi-sport participation their junior and senior years, good standing with all coaches and teammates their senior year, and good standing with high school administration and faculty.
However, because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of this year’s spring sports schedules, coaches were advised that they could nominate an athlete who excelled in just one sport should they meet at three of the other criteria.
In the end, both Guajardo and Gonzalez were multi-sport athletes both their junior and senior years though both had their second sports cut short this spring.
DULCE GUAJARDO
Full of energy, and power, Dulceamor Guajardo was a star in every sport she chose.
A multi-sport athlete since she was in Del Rio Middle School, Guajardo she typically split her time between cross-country, basketball and track and field. She focused on track and field as a junior, qualifying for the regional track and field meet in the shot put.
Her senior year saw Guajardo add a new sport to her resume – powerlifting. She not only competed in the sport, but dominated. She easily qualified for the regional meet, and then took fourth at the regional meet. She also set a new regional record with a 440-pound deadlift.
Her performance at the regional meet meant a trip to state, but that meet was wiped out as sports shut down due to the pandemic.
Guajardo was well on her way to a memorable season in the shot put and discus as well. Through four meets, she’d won first in the shot put in all four meets and twice won the discus as well. In the other two meets, she finished second in the discus, improving her distance in each meet.
In addition to being named Female Lifter of the Year in powerlifting, Guajardo also cleaned up in track and field, earning the Queens Track and Field Thrower of the Year award as well as being named the Queens Track and Field co-Athlete of the Year.
When the season was put on hold, Guajardo was ranked second in the state in the shot put.
She also excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.1 GPA as well as being inducted into the National Honor Society as well as the National Technical Honor Society. She was also chosen as the HVAC Student Ambassador for the district’s CTE Program.
Guajardo isn’t done with athletics. She has verbally committed to compete at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Ala., where she will continue her track and field career.
RAYMON
GONZALEZ
Winning athlete of the year has become a family tradition for the Gonzalez family.
A year after his sister Isabelle Gonzalez was named co-Female Athlete of the Year, Raymon Gonzalez was named the Male Athlete of the Year.
Running is Gonzalez’s business, and business has been very good for Gonzalez. A member of the Del Rio cross-country program as well as the track and field program, Gonzalez has been at the top of his game since he first laced up a pair of running shoes.
His arrival at Del Rio High School resulted in making the varsity team, eventually moving his way up to the team’s No. 2 spot, and helping the Rams reach the state meet where the team finished 14th. He finished that year as Freshman Runner of the Year and First Team All-District.
It was the start of a stellar high school career.
He helped the Rams with the district championship in each of the next three years and returned to State his sophomore and junior years.
As a senior, Gonzalez was also the individual district champion and finished 12th at the regional meet. He was named the district’s MVP and won the Del Rio Cross-Country Performance Award.
He was just as strong in track and field, competing in the 800, 1,600 an 3,200 meter runs during his high school career.
He won the district title in the 800 meters as a sophomore and a junior. He also won the district championship in the 1,600 meters as a junior.
Gonzalez was a three-time Area qualifier and had qualified for the Regional meet in each of the past two seasons. Unfortunately, this season ended before he could compete even for the district title.
This season, he was named as the Rams Track and Field Distance Runner of the Year.
Gonzalez will also continue his athletic career at the collegiate level. He signed with Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas, where he will run cross-country and track.
