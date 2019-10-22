Rivalries in sports aren’t uncommon.
If you’ve lived in Texas you’re aware of a couple off the top of your head. There’s the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. Don’t forget the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma.
Locally, Del Rio and Eagle Pass have been waging a border battle for nearly a century with sports being the thing that ties both communities together ... and sometimes drives a wedge between the two.
Now with the arrival of the 2019 World Series, the two communities will add another chapter to their rivalry - Del Rio’s Jack Mayfield versus Eagle Pass’ Tres Barrera.
Game one is scheduled for tonight at 7:08 p.m. in Houston. The game will air on FOX.
Mayfield is a utility infielder for the Houston Astros while Barrera is a catcher for the Washington Nationals.
And while neither player may get to see any playing time in the Fall Classic - neither has appeared in a game this postseason - their presence with the clubs has been enough to bring pride and joy to the two communities.
Mayfield, 28, is the older of the two. A 2009 graduate of Del Rio High, Mayfield signed with the University of Oklahoma as a junior. He finished his high school career with four all-district selections, including three first team designations.
At Oklahoma, Mayfield began his collegiate career as an infielder and as a pitcher, capping his freshman year with an appearance in the 2010 College World Series and a place on the All-Big 12 Second Team as a utility player.
Mayfield played four years for Oklahoma. After his collegiate career ended, Mayfield didn’t hear his name called in the amateur draft, but he eventually signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros, starting his pro career with the Greeneville Astros of the Appalachian League in 2013. Greeneville was also the starting place for an undersized infielder from Venezuela who wound up as this year’s American League Championship Series MVP - Jose Altuve.
During his minor league career, Mayfield has twice been an all-star.
Over the next six seasons, Mayfield battled his way from one level to the next. He began this season at Triple-A Round Rock, but on May 27, after 618 minor league games and more than 2,200 minor league at-bats, Mayfield made his major league debut when he started at second base for the Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs.
With dozens of friends and family in the stands, Mayfield rocketed a double off the left field wall in his first major league at-bat.
Mayfield would bounce back and forth between Round Rock and Houston before being added to the roster permanently in September.
“You’ll be a success in baseball if you love the game, if you just keep practicing and never give up. I’ve been telling the kids here that even in Del Rio, a little town that doesn’t get much exposure, there’s always a chance to go off and play somewhere. They need to just keep living their dream. That and a little practice and hard work can never hurt,” Mayfield said during a 2010 interview.
Barrera, 25, was born in Eagle Pass and lived there until he was 10 years old when his family moved to the Rio Grande Valley.
Barrera played his freshman year of high school for Hidalgo before finishing his high school career at Mission Sharyland. He was named to two all-state teams before graduating and moving onto play at the University of Texas.
He won the 2014 College Home Run Derby and was twice named to the All-Big 12 team. He also helped Texas win the Big 12 championship in 2015.
Barrera was drafted by the Nationals in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
During his minor league career, Barrera has twice been an all-star.
He began this season at Double-A Harrisburg before being called up on Sept. 8. He made his major league debut Sept. 14, one day before his birthday, lining out in a pinch-hit appearance against the Atlanta Braves.
