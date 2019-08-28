Del Rio’s cross-country program brought back a lot of hardware from Uvalde.
The Del Rio High School and Del Rio Middle School cross-country teams captured six of eight team titles at the Uvalde Cross-Country Invitational Meet Saturday in Uvalde.
At the high school level, Del Rio won the team title in the girls varsity, junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls divisions. At the middle school level, Del Rio won the team title in the seventh grade boys, eighth grade boys and eighth grade girls divisions.
For the second straight week, Ozlynn Urias set the tone for Del Rio, taking first overall in a time of 19:28. She was one of four Del Rio runners to crack the top 10. She was joined by Kimberly Gloria, who was fifth in 21:10; Skylar Urias, who was ninth in 21:51; and Mackensie Pullian, who was 10th in 21:54.
Rounding out Del Rio’s varsity girls team were Ella Dyer, who was 11th in 21:59; Uritzy Gonzalez, who was 12th in 22:07; and Carla Fuentes, who was 13th in 22:15.
Del Rio’s varsity girls finished with 36 points, well ahead of Medina Valley’s second place total of 59 points. Laredo Cigarroa was third with 66 points.
Del Rio was equally as tough in the junior varsity boys division as all seven of Del Rio’s runners finished in the top 10 including four in the top 10.
Marco Trujillo led the way for the JV boys, finishing first in 17:26. He led Del Rio’s top 10 contingent that included Rams finishing third, fourth and fifth. Mikael Perez was third in 18:00, Jose Ramirez was fourth in 18:16, and Damian Espinoza was fifth in 18:26.
Rounding out the top 20 finishers for Del Rio were David Martinez, who was 13th in 19:16; Steven Veloz, who was 17th in 19:31; and Joseph Fuentes, who was 18th in 19:35.
Del Rio’s JV girls finished tied with Nueces Canyon for first with 43 points, but Del Rio’s sixth runner, Hanna Reyes, finished ahead of Nueces Canyon’s runner, scoring the tiebreaker for Del Rio.
Sidney Ballard was Del Rio’s top JV female runner, taking second in 14:03. Cassie Martinez was sixth in 14:35, Ariela Smith was eighth in 14:48 and Annaliv Rustaz was 10th in 14:54.
Rounding out the group were Miranda McClellan, who was 17th in 15:28; Reyes, who was 20th in 15:33; and Karen Palacios, who was 22nd in 15:42.
Del Rio’s varsity boys team finished third in its division behind first place Laredo Martin and second place Medina Valley.
Three of Del Rio’s runners finished in the top 10 led by Bobby Moore, who was third in 16:42. Itzcoatl Vazquez was fourth in 16:47, and Jakob Ortiz was ninth in 17:21.
Daniel Garcia took 14th in 17:35, Nathan Lowe was 23rd in 18:32, and Bobby Robles was 24th in 18:50.
In the middle school division, Del Rio was just as tough.
The seventh grade boys team swept the top five spots to earn a perfect score.
Alessandro Elizondo was first in 13:50. He was quickly followed by teammates Andres Villarreal (2nd, 13:57), Nikolai Kalinchuk (3rd, 14:25), Abram Ortiz (4th, 14:36) and Owen Southam (5th, 14:47).
The seventh grade girls team did not have enough runners to qualify for the team title, but the runners on the team fared well.
Del Rio’s Amanda Ong was first overall in 14:42, and teammate Kaylee Hernandez was second in 15:30. Kaylie Morales was eighth in 18:49.
In the eighth grade boys race, Del Rio just missed out on a sweep of the top five, taking five of the top six spots overall. Del Rio runners finished first and then third through sixth.
Julian Rodriguez was first in 12:27. Jonathon Mendoza (3rd, 12:40), Leonardo Olivares (4th, 12:48), Alex Cannon (5th, 13:09) and Alex Melendez (6th, 13:39) filled out Del Rio’s roster.
The eighth grade girls took first as well as third through eighth place on their way to the team title.
Emily Torres was first in 13:34. She was followed by teammates Andrea Sauceda (3rd, 14:10), Giana Urias (4th, 14:20), Syann Casillas (5th, 14:41), Liana Cantu (6th, 15:04), Sophia Gentile (7th, 15:15) and Cynthia Rubio (8th, 15:24).
