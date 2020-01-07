Del Rio’s Rams basketball team entered the district fray and found things won’t be easy if they want to make a return to the playoffs.
Despite four players scoring in double digits, the Rams dropped their District 29-6A opener to the Laredo LBJ Wolves, 90-78 in Laredo. The loss drops the Rams to 0-1 in district and 10-11 overall.
Del Rio held the advantage after the first quarter, taking a slim 21-18 lead thanks to Luis Arteaga’s 10 points in the opening stanza.
In the second quarter, however, LBJ came storming back, outscoring the Rams 28-18, and taking a 46-39 lead into halftime.
The two teams were even in the third quarter, as each team scored 23 points, but LBJ sealed the win by outscoring the Rams in the fourth, 21-16, for the 12-point win.
Arteaga led the Rams with 22 points while Franky Padilla added 18 points including four 3-pointers. Sebastian Sanchez had 12 points and J.J. Cervantes had 11 points. Cesar Gavia and Marco Cruz each had six points, and Aiden Huerta rounding out the scoring with five points.
LBJ was led by Chris Merino with 26 points and Jerry Garcia’s 24 points. Carlos Rodriguez had 18 points and Sergio Castillo added 10 points for the Wolves.
In other district games, Laredo Alexander won its district opener, 63-49, over Laredo United South; and Laredo Nixon crushed Eagle Pass, 100-45. Laredo United had a bye.
Del Rio returns to action tonight when they host the Laredo Nixon Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. Sub-varsity is scheduled to play at 5 p.m.
