Del Rio will be the last team to begin playing its district football schedule, and that’s to the benefit of the Rams.
The district schedule for 29-6A kicked off Thursday night with Laredo United South beating Laredo Nixon, 69-37, behind a 30-0 run by the Panthers to close out the game.
Laredo Alexander and Laredo LBJ were set to square off on Friday night as were Laredo United and Eagle Pass. Del Rio opens district play this coming Friday at Laredo as they take on the United Longhorns.
For the third straight year Del Rio enters district play 0-4, but things aren’t all doom and gloom for the Rams and the Rams faithful.
Del Rio’s last game was a 28-21 loss to Northside Harlan. The Rams held a 14-0 lead before Harlan scored 28 unanswered points. Del Rio still had its chances late, scoring early in the fourth quarter and getting another chance with the ball later in the quarter, but the Rams couldn’t generate that final score.
Del Rio’s offense has begun humming under the guidance of sophomore quarterback Matt Mendez. Mendez took over the quarterback duties in week three against Kerrville Tivy, entering the game in the second quarter. Since then, he’s completed 21-of-40 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, he has not thrown an interception or fumbled the ball away in either of the two games he’s played in.
Mendez has worked to distribute the ball to as many teammates as possible. Against Harlan, five different Rams caught footballs led by Sergio Mireles who reeled in five passes for 108 yards. Two other Rams – Aiden Huerta and Richard Haynes – averaged more than eight yards per reception and both players reached the end zone.
Mendez’s work with his legs has also helped to keep defenses honest. His 49 yards rushing already has him tied for third overall on the team. Sergio Alameda is the Rams’ top rusher with 132 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
What’s hurt the Rams are penalties. Del Rio has been flagged 24 teams this season for 162 yards. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but that’s an average of six penalties for more than 40 yards per game. That’s nearly half a football field’s length of penalties and that can swing the momentum, if not the outcome, of a game.
The Rams defense is coming along as well. Running a 3-4 defense means linebackers need to be as adept at playing the run as well as the pass, especially since there are only three defensive linemen responsible for stuffing the running lanes in the opponents’ offensive line.
The good news is that the Rams’ defenders are getting better and stronger. With some of the regular starters having missed time due to injury, newer faces have stepped up and picked up the slack.
Linebacker Jayden Talamantez is making his name as a pest for opposing quarterbacks and blindside blockers. Linebacker Andrew Garza has shown he’s just as good stuffing the run as he is chasing down quarterbacks. Defensive lineman Alejandro De Luna has come up with some big plays in the last two games, and fellow defensive linemen Gabriel Riojas and Nathan Casares have become some formidable forces up front.
The biggest difference between this year’s defense and last year’s defense has been a lack of turnovers caused. Through four games the Rams have only two interceptions, but they’ve forced and recovered multiple fumbles on special teams. Defensive backs Jay Gomez, Roy Talamantez-Elizondo and Joey Jimenez are all returners and have plenty of experience, and that could make a big difference in district due to the high powered offenses from teams like United, Alexander and United South.
Del Rio does have an ace in the hole in kicker Gabriel Zapata. The junior is 2-for-2 on field goal tries and 7-for-7 on point after tries. He has a powerful leg and is extremely accurate and those elements will come up big when needed.
New head coach Roderick Taylor is still in search of his first win, but his stamp is starting to appear on the team. The players are becoming more vocal, they’re backing each other up and the camaraderie off the field has begun to take effect on the field.
To make the playoffs the Rams will need to win at least three games. They’ve won two district games in each of the past two seasons, but they’ve beaten four different teams along the way. That means they’ve earned the wins and they aren’t automatic.
Three wins is doable, but the Rams will need to stay healthy and focused on the games from opening kickoff to final whistle. If Del Rio can do that, if Mendez can stay hot and if the defense can play up to their potential, the playoff drought can come to an end.
