The choice in the 2020 presidential election is between a life-long politician who has made his living off the American taxpayer and off foreign governments who have sought monetary aid from the federal government coffers in exchange for favors granted; or a billionaire who personally funded his own political campaign, is not beholden to anyone, and gives his salary as president to charitable organizations.
Biden is a yes-man towing the party-line and a politician playing the game of politics to win elected office; whereas Trump is his own man, definitely not your typical politician, kowtowing to no party and instead remaking the political party to serve the people, destroying and dismantling the do-nothing governmental establishment that had entrenched itself in mediocrity and not in conducting the business of, for, and by all freedom-loving people.
