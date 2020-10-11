We have been reading with dismay the reports of the dismantling of the United States Postal Service by the Trump Administration and his appointee, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
If the present postal service is disassembled and privatized, the rural areas of the country will unjustly bear the brunt of these changes along with seniors and those financially unstable. It will join other critical infrastructure that is shamefully ignored or overlooked in non-urban areas. Seniors and veterans depend on the mail to receive their medications in a timely and cost-effective manner. Privatization would increase costs for these vulnerable groups. Nearly 80 percent of veterans receive their medications by mail. Eliminating medication-by-mail would be an immense burden for underserved groups.
