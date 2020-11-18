Four-hundred years ago 102 passengers and crew crowded onto the 100-foot Mayflower and left England in September 1620. They faced many unknown dangers and difficulties but 66 days later they landed only to encounter cold and rain.
Sickness, short food supplies and cold left only 53 alive after the first year. They wanted a new life with freedoms but especially the freedom of worship. They paid a great price and today we enjoy the benefits.
My family is making plans and adjusting our schedules so we can be together this upcoming Thanksgiving Day.
Many of the family will bring or prepare a special dish, I am planning on making “Mama’s rolls” and her candied sweet potatoes. Now my wife is being called upon to make her well-liked pecan and pumpkin pies.
One thing that really helps us enjoy the holiday is the fact that we have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and try to live in a way that honors Him. That new life in Christ brings more love, joy and peace into a family. There will be no drinking, cussing or fussing!
This Thanksgiving Day may we take a little time to pause and reflect on the many freedoms and blessings this great country offers and also for the many wonderful blessings that God has made available to us in Christ Jesus, (Romans 5:8, John 3:16).
If possible, see you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico. He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.