To know God, and to make Him known, we need to be free In Him, and not walking with our heart condemning us. Yet even if our own heart does condemn us, God is greater than our hearts. He discerns all of our thoughts and the intents of our hearts. Let’s admit it, some strange thoughts can come through our minds at times, to either ponder on, or to cast down.
To take the things we are told into our meditation, helps us walk in God’s peace. Whatsoever things are honest, noble, just, pure, lovely, of good report, the things of good virtue that are praiseworthy, are those things we should practice in our thinking. Especially those things from above that give us such peace.
