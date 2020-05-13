For one day, we all seemed united in the face of unspeakable tragedy.
By now you’ve probably heard the story of Asante Contreras. The Del Rio High School graduate who was tragically killed in a head-in collision with a vehicle driven by a man fleeing police in San Antonio. It was a nightmare scenario none of us would want our loved ones to be involved in.
I am not here to say I knew the young man, but friends of mine did and I have not heard one bad thing about him in the days since he passed. The tributes I’ve read really showed me he was a young man with a dream and a goal to help others and he was well on his way to doing that when the accident occurred.
Just a few days later, Contreras’ body was returned to his hometown, but along the way something else happened. The journey from San Antonio to Del Rio was marked by first responders, friends, family and anyone else who just had a heart showing an outpouring of support for this young man. Flags flew, people stood next to their vehicles and saluted and of course there were as many smiles as there were tears because this was a time to reflect on not just his life, but just life around us as well.
These past months haven’t been easy on any of us. We’ve lived lives of fear, of determination, of hope and despair.
Everyday seemed like a new challenge for us. We did our best to turn the bad into good and we decided that if a solution wasn’t in sight, then we would make the best out of this situation.
We rediscovered hobbies we’d forgotten. We sat down and talked again for the first time in ages. We shared the time with our families and remembered what it was like to do things together whether it was just sharing a favorite movie or playing a board game.
Others of us greeted the day wondering what it would hold because of the jobs we did. Would today be the day you were greeted by a person too sick to help? Would you be the last one to comfort them as they shuffled off this mortal coil, or would your hard work give them a second chance at life? That’s the life Contreras decided was for him because he was one final test away from becoming a licensed paramedic, a vocation that takes its toll on people because the weight of the world can be on your shoulders in an instant.
We never know when our time on this planet will come to an end. However, in that time we have it’s never a bad idea to reach out and offer a hand to lift them up or pat them on the back, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to their problems, or a foot to kick them in the butt. All of those may come in the same conversation, but only at the most appropriate times, of course.
In the end, it seems Asante may be responsible for helping more people than he expected. I can’t think of a better mark to leave on this world.
