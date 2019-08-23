Recently I met a retired school administrator and as we drank coffee in the mornings and visited he kept asking, “Where can I put my money where it will be safe?”
I think everybody is looking for security of some kind.
Politicians like to promise just vote for me and you will have all kinds of freebies and we will take care of you.
Some governments try to provide it. But how many failed or failing governments do we see around the world and how many are about to collapse?
It is not a pretty sight.
The Bible has a lot to say about wealth and the security of it. First it says not to trust in it, (Proverbs 11:28, 1 Timothy 6:17).
If we become wealthy, watch out, it can cause us to disobey or forget God, (Deuteronomy 8:11-14 & 31:20 & 32:15).
Striving after or trying to have more than God has provided can lead to all kinds of problems, (Proverbs 23:4 & 5).
It can even lead us to be dishonest and greedy, (Amos 8:4-7).
It can even keep us from hearing the word of God and even hinder us from going to heaven, (Mark 4:19, Matthew 19:23 & 24).
Wealth kept in proper perspective can be a good thing but do not focus on it but the one who provided it. The Lord God, (Luke 12:15, Proverbs 10:22, 1 Timothy 6:6-8).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
