Democrats are negative, driving the markets down, creating despair, rioting, and Republicans are trying to drive them up. The Bulls are buying the dips, and the Bears are running for the hills. It’s election season, and I have never experienced such a sadly contrived, divided America. Poor George Floyd’s murder was the perfect storm to finish their Bolshevik Revolution.
Domestic radical leftist have captured Seattle with a cooperating government, just up the street from where I managed our business. Sweet little Betty is likely one of the leftist, never seeing the need for individual responsibility for the street people, constantly collecting money for some poor derelict who needed airfare to faraway places to bury his mother for the third time, and old cantankerous, conservative Bob, trying to tell her his mother died twice last year.
We shut down America tighter than a drum, killing our economy, quaking in fear of coronavirus – until a multiple-time incarcerated poor man was brutally murdered by a 1 percent deplorable law enforcement officer. The left, pushing to keep “Amerika” locked inside, suddenly rushed into the streets, some peacefully as I would have, but the Revolution used the chaos to burn and loot, furthering their aim to permanently change America.
With a Pelosi-canceled Congress because of COVID-19, the left quietly cheered on the marches and riots. They lose either way. If there is a serious epidemic of COVID-19 they condoned it, but if deaths continue to decline, America could understand our economy died, perhaps purposely to defeat Trump. Now they are preposterously protesting a Trump rally with over a million voters seeking tickets.
Who is funding this national defund the police, overthrowing Seattle’s government, creating chaos in Revolutionary zeal? Is the Seattle Mayor simply dumb, stating, “It’s not terror, it’s patriotism?” I, perhaps dangerously, seek only the truth. Ex FBI counter-terrorism agent John Guandolo claims it’s the Communist Party and the Muslin Brotherhood. ANTIFA is the operational arm of this plot, working with Black Lives Matter. Is this the early stages of an actual insurrection?
ANTIFA organized for the looting of the Austin, Capital Plaza Target store, only avoided by being infiltrated by the FBI, with three ring leaders arrested.
Who is financing this national chaotic burning of America? One suspect is Segregated, Compartmentalized, and Information Facility (SCIF). I couldn’t Google it. George Soros, other leftist billionaires, with bail money donations from Joe Biden’s staff?
Did Communist China smuggle in fully automatic weapons into the U.S. for discord in the streets? The London Daily Mail is reporting that “gang members in Chicago are walking around the city with fully automatic AK-47 machine guns.” The killings are setting records.
Black Lives Matter was founded for right sounding reasons, but financier/founder George Soros bragged about controlling three presidents for the price of one. He was wrong. Hillary lost. The violent Black Panthers joined forces with the Nation of Islam to form Black Lives Matter, claiming to be peaceful, while chanting “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.” Shaye Hunter, the founder of ANTIFA Australia, says he quit the far left terror group after he realized that, “Soros was using us to start a civil war in every country in the world.”
As a simple boy from Beulah, I would never pretend to have all the answers. But I am smart enough to understand that we need the transparency of the innermost intent of both the Democrat left, and the Republican Right before we vote for America’s future. Where do they want to take America? To the chains of slavery in socialisms secular mediocrity, are to the dizzying heights of unhampered free market opportunities in Christian capitalism as founded?
Why can’t America understand that the mainstream media only presents one-sided leftism, while demeaning Christian conservatism as politically incorrect balderdash? They have no interest in both sides of the issue, period. If they did, they would inform you of the coming trials of the past administrations blatant criminality, using government to first prevent Trump’s election, then desperately finding or creating reasons to impeach him.
While the Democrats are screaming Trump is raciest, stabilizing their voting foundation, Trump is meeting with black leaders in Dallas, building bridges for opportunity zones. A Republican, seeking better times in sustainable self-help wealth in dignity, over free stuff voting bondage to the left. We could all be working together, lifting all boats in unity, and respect, but that would mean years of leftist domination to indoctrinate America left, would all be in vain. And God is alive.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
