Over the past 25 years I have read, researched many books and articles on health, wellness and nutrition. The market for different diet programs is very daunting, confusing and overwhelming. They all point out the need to eliminate this, take this pill or concoction in order to lose weight, feel better, look better and be more energized. The fact is crash dieting do not work, the problem with crash dieting, is it causes stress and make you sick and tired. Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? If your answer is yes! Let’s examine seven possible healthy remedies:
Manage your stress level. Research has proven that our bodies do not metabolize fats efficiently when we are stressing out. I am not referring to stressing about the routine things like upcoming deadlines, or what outfit to wear to an important celebration.
Toxic stress such as chronic worrying, fear, deep seated resentment and bitterness, and uncontrolled angry produces abnormal level of adrenaline, (cortisol) which causes the body to store body fat particular in the abdomen area.
Eat a healthy balanced diet. Your meals should include a healthy balance of lean meats, complex carbohydrates, such as dark colored vegetables, whole dark grains and fruits.
Avoid simple carbohydrates, such white breads, table sugar, pies and cakes and the list goes on …
Drink plenty of water. Limit caffeine, sodas, fruit juices, and alcohol.
Get enough sleep. Experts recommend that we need 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Sleep promotes increased energy, the body rejuvenates during sound sleep. Sleeping is good for your:
• Learning ability
• Memory
• Metabolism
• Emotions
• Heart
• Immune System
Manage your time. There are 24 hours in a day, at least 7-8 hours should be reserved for sleeping. Use a calendar to plan out daily and weekly events; include time for work, play, family time, prayer and meditation. Set goals, short term and long-term.
Exercise most days of the week. Exercise is a stress buster and promotes an energetic and a healthy lifestyle. Walking, swimming, jogging, biking, stretching and resistance/weight training; all are excellent forms of exercising which will increase your energy and overall wellbeing.
Develop and maintain healthy relationships, starting with yourself. We need to be comfortable in our own skin and confident in who we are. God created us as original masterpieces, not cheap copies! Surround yourself with people who will encourage you and build you up; you do the same for them.
Be an advocate and a voice for: children, youth, elderly, orphans, widows, the poor, the mental and physical disabled.
When making positive lifestyle changes use a moderate marathon approach versus high stress sprinting. Your stress level will be less, you will be a healthier and happier person.
To your health and happiness
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
