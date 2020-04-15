A deceased Virginia pastor, among others ill from COVID-19, ignored group limitations and held a worship service. Reasons include First Amendment “Freedom of Religion” and an abiding faith in God to protect.
How and why did that happen? Insufficient faith? No? Then let’s hear from those claiming a “Democratic hoax” or “just like the flu.” How about “None of the above!”
Yes, God provides. As a minister witness to powerful results, I believe in prayer and spiritual healing. However, we’re not to ignore the physical laws of creation. Healing remains a “Why not all the time?” mystery.
Accept that when responsible for others, we’re not ordained to risk lives – nor return to business prematurely. Some worshipers likely had or contracted the virus in church. All-the-while numbers of infected continue to grow. Risk of death is exacerbated by key indicators.
Something to take to heart: God isn’t a petty, vengeful deity. No single religious expression is favored above all the rest!” We’re not targeted for God’s punishment though ignoring or denying scriptural or Earth-based religious teachings.
COVID-19 is contagious notwithstanding a carrier hasn’t exhibited symptoms, allowing others to become carrier-incubators, too. Succumbing to COVID-19; after an agonizingly protracted demise, isn’t about ignoring or abiding by the power of the good Lord’s healing prayer.
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
(0) comments
