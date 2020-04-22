Unprecedented times call for unprecedented decisions that need to be made. And folks we are in unprecedented times.
One decision that needs to be made, or at the least very publicly announced, is how the San Felipe Del Rio CISD is going to handle grading and advancement of students.
Within days of the district announcing students would not be returning to class following Spring Break, I began to see parents posting on Facebook that the district would not punish students who did no work at home.
Over the last month, I have seen that repeated many times with many parents claiming if the district is promoting students regardless then they aren’t going to do the work at home.
Now I could be convinced either way about this issue, but I will tell you as a parent who has four students working from home every week, I have seen no sign that students will be passed and promoted if they don’t do the work.
Every week, I get emails from four teachers with the weeks’ assignments. Every week, I see words like required and mandatory attached to the work. It seems to me that makes it sound like doing the work is a necessity if the student wants credit.
I can also tell you my four students received report cards last week where they were graded on the work we turned in. I think the students in the younger grades — kindergarten and third — probably got some effort points, just for completing everything. But the older two — fifth and eighth — seemed to be graded on the work they turned in.
The good news is they all passed, and I am proud to say that I am still smarter than a kindergartener and a third grader. But there are some things the older two deal with that I have long forgotten.
A couple of things I have learned is teaching is far different from assigning work, and this stay-at-home schoolwork would be very difficult for single parents. My wife and I split up the work with the kids, and we get it done that way. I’m not sure either one of us could do it long-term on our own.
A few weeks ago, we ran a story where the district announced 70 percent of students were turning in their assignments during the distance learning period. Some thought was a poor number, but I was actually impressed. Either way, if the district announces students will not move forward without having done the work, that’s 30 percent of students who will have to find some way to make up the missed work or repeat a grade.
Yet, the talk on Facebook by many parents, some of it attached to stories we have printed, seems to say no work is needed. Some of the statements have been pretty disappointing with moms saying things like “I don’t get paid to be a teacher. If they want me to do it at home, they need to pay me.” Another I’ve seen is, “I have better things to do than schoolwork.”
And the district has said nothing. Earlier this week, the school board met and announced they will tell parents what their plans are at the next meeting, in early May.
For my kids, they will do the work regardless of whether it’s necessary or not. I just think taking a break from March through August with no schoolwork would be difficult for them moving forward in life. Plus, most of them look forward to it.
I would like the district to announce a decision quickly, but the leaders need to do more than that. If the district is requiring the work, they need to announce a plan where those who missed it can make it up over the summer.
If they are not going to require the work, the district needs to explain how it will adjust its teaching plans next year so a third of its students aren’t left behind.
