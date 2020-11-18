Sometimes when you give the keys to the enemy, you need to pray to God that they cannot start the car. Praise God that He is still on the throne, and in total control of those things He desires to control.
I would like to reiterate what I have known, and I have told many of you. On the first day of the Feast of Trumpets, Sept. 18 this year, something very powerful happened. Ruth Ginsberg died, the most supreme queen of the abortion siding Supreme Court justices. Then she was replaced more recently by a more Conservative Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett. The first day of the Feast of Trumpets this year, was like an alarm to the entire earth regarding abortion, the murdering of millions and millions of unborn babies.
God gave us a sign. A sign of the prophet Jeremiah who prophesied there would be a 19 year period at the time he prophesied for Israel to repent or be overcome. Then here in 2020, just as he predicted, the calamity would come to Israel, it also was a 19 year period after the first judgement of the planes crashing into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, on 9/11, 2001. Then precisely 19 years later came COVID-19, violence, fires, unusually high numbers of deadly weather events, etc. came to our nation.
So 19 years later also Ruth Ginsberg died. Then also, we were given a warning to repent from sinful lifestyles, especially important we know God was pointing toward judgement to come for the killing of the unborn. New York State was the first state to legalize abortion in our nation in 1970, which spread across our nation. Now the state there wants to do late term abortions. God I believe, as do many others, has warned this nation about the destruction that would come upon this nation if these patterns of immoral lifestyles continued. If you think this is far fetched please check out some of the videos on You Tube concerning the Harbinger II Book, just put out by Jonathan Cahn. The videos explain what I am saying well, and the book goes into full detail.
The only real good news in the Harbinger II concerning this issue, is there is still a merciful God in heaven who loves us, and desires that no person perish. Only we God’s people, through Him can put a stop to the destruction of the foundations of our land. To do so though, we must repent, turn from evil and walk not in darkness, but turn to the light.
I hope you will pick up the book for your good and the good of your family and those you love. So what happens when we see so many people still turning away from God, think about it? Swarming locusts, disease, famine, drought, in many countries. There still is hope that God will turn away from allowing these calamities to persist. If God’s people will repent and turn away from sinful lives, and we return to God with a pure heart desiring change for the good.
We are about to approach some very dangerous times in this world. No doubt we know birth pangs will continue upon this earth. How much and what we are not sure of, but we are told of war and rumors of war, pestilence, disease, famine, earthquakes in diverse places. Just think about it, these are things that precede the Great Tribulation to come. Then there will be great trials, the like of which have not been seen upon this earth. The Tribulation Period will usher in the end of the church age one day, very soon perhaps. The church, in my opinion, of believers that truly love and serve the Lord, will be spared from the wrath to come.
Most of us have read the Books of Revelation. All I can say is you do not want to be here when the Great Tribulation begins. Read about the Two Witnesses during the 1st 1/2 of the Tribulation, read about the seals and the bowls of wrath to be poured out. There will be hell on earth during this time when the Anti-Christ steps on the scene, and God pours out His wrath on the wicked. It will be a time of 7 years, which absolutely, possibly, could come during our lifetime for some of us. It will be so bad at the end of the last three-and-a-half years, that God Himself will shorten the days lest no man remain upon the earth. If you think that the C 19 is bad, you will find out that it can get much worse.
What I am saying everyone, is we all have to be attentive to the Lord at this time. We are already suffering, seeing so much death around us. It can and will get much worse in the future. Possibly even more quickly than most people think. I do believe there is still hope that God will give us more time as His church to repent and return back to Him. When we do from a pure heart, God can do the greatest of things with His people, the church. There has been much prayer, and I truly hope we all are turning our hearts toward the Lord to be vigilant in our seeking him in our lives to help us live lives set apart unto Him. We have choices set before us. I would not want to be on the side of those that have been pro-abortion in the days to come, when we know for sure God is speaking to this nation to turn from this abominable slaughter of the innocent. You may think otherwise, which is your right. I would so encourage you to pick up a copy of Jonathan Cahn’s book the Harbinger II. Ask God before you begin to read, just what He is speaking to us. Reconsider why Ruth G. was taken out on the first day of the Feast of Trumpets.
We have our cards laid out on the table, and it is up to us all to choose well. The consequences of choosing wrong is between you and God. If we continue on this pathway we are on, then I have no doubt that even this year before it is over we could see more harsh judgements on various nations including our own.
We do have the opportunity right now though, to talk to God about this. It is time for we His church to get in line with what God’s Word says with His help. That we ask Him to help us to make the right choices, and give us grace, by us calling upon Him with a pure heart to help us line up with His will for us, individually, and as a nation.
Many people will still choose that broad way that leads to destruction, and never heed the warnings from God. I choose to serve God. I am far from perfect, but I do know who I serve now, after playing games in the field of death for far too long in my life. I plead with you by the mercies of God that you too turn and receive the things in your heart from God that I and many others have received. We have chosen life, to live our lives separated unto God. We find much grace daily, for we are all yet imperfect. Daily we need the cleansing of the blood of Jesus, to walk with the righteousness of God by faith in Christ our Lord.
As our hearts are calling upon the Lord in truth, when in Christ, for change, then we find that grace and mercy needed. We walk in that blessed assurance of heaven one day, as we finish this race well in Christ. I love you enough to tell you all the truth. May God bless us all to turn, and not remain in the land of Egypt any longer! Much love with prayers!
—
Larry Locker is an Evangelist in Del Rio