A question was asked recently “On whose side was God in the American Civil War?” For the answer we need to look into a future that’s now past – somehow the good Lord worked in all of it and helped this nation to become strong enough against Hitler and Japan.
It wasn’t the time yet to plunge this world into another dark age … of course, there’s much more to it, and only the Creator of the universe knows the whole truth and the hearts of all who were involved.
It’s good to keep in mind that we see through a glass darkly in this life, but we do know that all biblical prophecies will be fulfilled in God’s perfect time.
For those who are interested in that, the books of Daniel and Revelation in the Bible are very timely – as well as a new book called “The Oracle” written by Jonathan Cahn.
Speaking of Hitler, neo-Nazism seems to be flaring up again in the Germany I visited this summer. So, how did it all start?... When a nation turns away from God, it moves not to “neutral,” it turns satanic.
The “Baal” (lord) of Russia was communism, which is only one step down the road from socialism.
Macron from France and Merkel from Germany are realizing now that socialism doesn’t work – thus they reduce pensions and install more taxes! The Baal of Germany was Nazi-ism. Adolf Hitler had a dream that Europe would become Babylon.
In Revelation 2:12-17 Jesus addressed the Church of Pergamos. He plainly states that Satan’s seat dwelled there, and that He had a few things against them since they were accepting Baal doctrines … (around 160 B.C. the Maccabees got rid of the dark Baal worship in the Temple in Jerusalem).
Located in modern Turkey, Pergamos is now called Bergama. Among the ruins of this ancient city, one can see the base of the altar of their god Zeus (Jupiter, or Baal).
Discovered by German archaeologist Carl Humann around 1880, this altar served as the inspiration of Albert Speer for the building of the Nuremberg Stadium (the Zeppelin-Field), which was then infused by evil powers and used in the 1930s by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis to brainwash the German people into the second world war… Zeus’ altar was also completely rebuild at Berlin’s Pergamos Museum in 1959, and visited by world leaders, who call Berlin “The Heart of Europe.”
When Obama was named the DNC candidate for presidency in 2008, he had them build a replica of the Zeus Altar at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, from where he spoke to the masses.
The Pergamos-period of church history is thought to begin around the time of Constantine’s acceptance of the Christian cause in the third century.
It was during this time that the papacy began to win religious and political leadership of western Europe, and that Satan established his “seat” within the church.
Today, let’s take a stand for righteousness, and against evil. It has a cost – let’s pay it.
Let’s make a difference in this world for Jesus Christ our Messiah, who promises “He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the Book of Life, but I will confess his name before My Father, and before his angels” (Rev. 3:5).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
