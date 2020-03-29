One day last week I walked into the South West Texas Junior College library expressing the usual pleasantries and found myself telling my coworker that I felt like crying – and then did.
A Facebook post shared with me later helped me understand what was going on.
The post was “That Discomfort You’re Feeling is Grief” by Scott Berinato, in the March 23 Harvard Business Review. He interviewed David Kessler, co-author with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross of “On Grief and Grieving: Finding the Meaning of Grief through the Five Stages of Loss” as well as his own book, “Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief.” Let me share some excerpts about the grief we are feeling because of COVID-19:
“We feel the world has changed, and it has. We know this is temporary, but it doesn’t feel that way, and we realize things will be different … The loss of normalcy; the fear of economic toll; the loss of connection. This is hitting us and we’re grieving. Collectively. We are not used to this kind of collective grief in the air.”
“ … With a virus, this kind of grief is so confusing for people. Our primitive mind knows something bad is happening, but you can’t see it. This breaks our sense of safety. We’re feeling that loss of safety. I don’t think we’ve collectively lost our sense of general safety like this … We are grieving on a micro and a macro level.”
“ … Whenever I talk about the stages of grief, I have to remind people that the stages aren’t linear and may not happen in this order. [For COVID-19, there’s] denial: ‘This virus won’t affect us.’ There’s anger: ‘You’re making me stay home and taking away my activities.’ There’s bargaining: ‘Okay, if I social distance for two weeks everything will be better, right?’ There’s sadness: ‘I don’t know when this will end.’ And finally there’s acceptance: ‘This is happening; I have to figure out how to proceed.’”
“Acceptance … is where the power lies. We find control in acceptance. ‘I can wash my hands. I can keep a safe distance. I can learn how to work virtually.’”
“… Let go of what you can’t control. What your neighbor is doing is out of your control. What is in your control is staying six feet away from them and washing your hands.”
“… It’s a good time to stock up on compassion. Everyone will have different levels of fear and grief and it manifests in different ways … So be patient. Think about who someone usually is and not who they seem to be in this moment.”
“This is a temporary state. It helps to say it … I’ve studied the 1918 flu pandemic. The precautions we’re taking are the right ones. History tells us that. This is survivable. We will survive. This is a time to overprotect but not overreact.”
I hope these excerpts have piqued your interest in learning more about how to cope with this new grief-inducing experience.
Harvard Business Review has made its COVID-19 articles free to read online. Just search the internet with the keywords Harvard Business Review Kessler grief. You’ll find the article. Read it and find hope.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
