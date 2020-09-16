I Am that I Am says the Lord! That not only declares God’s divinity, that He is without beginning or end! He is the Alpha, the Omega, He is The Beginning and The End! He is, all sufficient for all things in our lives we have need of! He is never too late or too early. He always keeps His Word! He is not a man that He would lie, and when He says He is with us always, that means always, no ifs, ands, maybes, or buts about it! He is, and was, and will always be God,, who alone is I AM, the Almighty God who was, who is, and who is to come. He alone is God, there is no other!
Who will we call upon that is like unto the Lord? He loves us enough to come to earth to die for us! He laid down His life on earth, that we would be reconciled back unto Him forever that choose to belong unto God!
